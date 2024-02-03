Skip To Content
    Demi Lovato Reacted To Backlash For Performing "Heart Attack" At A Heart Disease Event

    One person had posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Not Demi Lovato singing heart attack for the American Heart Association event."

    Chelsea Stewart
    Demi Lovato explained why she chose to sing “Heart Attack” at a recent event for heart disease.

    closeup of her singing into a mic
    Earlier this week, the American Heart Association hosted its annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert to celebrate its achievements and create awareness around cardiovascular disease. Demi performed a 10-song set that included the 2013 single.

    demi wearing a large ball gown on the red carpet for the event
    Viewers were stunned when clips emerged of Demi performing "Heart Attack" and questioned whether the song was appropriate for such an event.

    One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Not Demi Lovato singing heart attack for the American Heart Association event."

    While another commented, "Now why tf would Demi Lovato sing her song Heart Attack in front [of] heart attack survivors."

    Demi responded to the criticism through her rep, who defended the decision in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. They said the song was simply meant to show "the mind-heart connection."

    "She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event," the rep said. "She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment."

    demi singing into a mic on the stand
    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Demi opened the song by saying how she thought she "wouldn't be able to perform that song again" after she had a heart attack following her drug overdose in 2018. She reportedly said the song has a new meaning for her now, which is why she chose to perform it that night.

    If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.