Demi Lovato Reacted To Backlash For Performing "Heart Attack" At A Heart Disease Event

Viewers were stunned when clips emerged of Demi performing "Heart Attack" and questioned whether the song was appropriate for such an event.
Demi responded to the criticism through her rep, who defended the decision in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. They said the song was simply meant to show "the mind-heart connection."
"She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event," the rep said. "She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Demi opened the song by saying how she thought she "wouldn't be able to perform that song again" after she had a heart attack following her drug overdose in 2018. She reportedly said the song has a new meaning for her now, which is why she chose to perform it that night.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.