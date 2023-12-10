Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    12 Of The Best, Most Creative Elf On The Shelf Displays I've Seen This Year

    I LOVE this. 🏡🎄

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You've probably heard of Elf on the Shelf.

    Christmas decorations under the tree
    Nadtochiy / Getty Images

    If not, it's a holiday tradition where toy elves visit children throughout December to observe their behavior before Christmas. When you see them, they're always in a different place with a new message for you, creating a fun game for kids during the holiday season.

    Kids playing with a snow globe
    Julia Pavaliuk / Getty Images

    I only learned about it this past week — but I'm already obsessed.

    Here are some of the best and most creative Elf on the Shelf displays I've seen this year.

    Twitter: @heyyitsjanea
    Elves on the Shelf on the fridge
    Twitter: @heyyitsjanea

    @itzsmash78

    Twitter: @curlyhairvegan

    @kristinnicolemiller_

    Twitter: @SammisRepEra

    @kristinnicolemiller_

    @kass.kennedy_

    This was by far the hardest one to accomplish but buddy loved it!🥰 Lets ignore my light😂 #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelfideas #paperairplane #fyp #christmas

    ♬ Sleigh Ride - Ella Fitzgerald
    @kass.kennedy_

    Twitter: @shayesellstexas

    @juggling_mommyhoo

    Twitter: @ulovewendy

    @kimberleylucas_

    it's only day 3! haha save this for your 'last minute, unorganised nights' it's quick, simple and effective! #quickelfontheshelfideas #easyelfideas #fyp #elfontheshelf2023 #easyelfontheshelf #eots2023 #lastminuteelfidea

    ♬ Christmas - neozilla
    @kimberleylucas_

    @yvettejaninee

    Have you ever heard of Elf on the Shelf? Which of these ideas did you like most? Tell me in the comments below.