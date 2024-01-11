This week, fans got a very rare glimpse into Chris Pratt's home life as a father.
He posted a pic to Instagram of himself enjoying some family time with his kids.
As you may know, Chris is dad to 11-year-old Jack, 3-year-old Lyla, and 1-year-old Eloise. He had Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris and his daughters with Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in 2019.
In the picture, you can see all the kids sitting around the table at breakfast. The younger two adorably squeezed into the same seat, placed directly beside their big brother, Jack. They had fruit and some other things to eat, while Jack had what appeared to be cereal or oatmeal.
"Breakfast is served!" Chris wrote over the photo, noting that he'd be "fasting til noon."
Chris has largely kept his kids out of the spotlight, save for the occasional Instagram post. Katherine explained that, for them, it's important to give their kids as normal of an upbringing as possible.
“It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media,” she previously told the Today show.
"I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible," Katherine said. "We were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids."
The couple has also faced criticism when they have posted about their children — like the time Chris infamously thanked Katherine for giving him a "healthy" daughter, which many perceived as a slight at Jack, who suffered health problems as a result of his premature birth.