    After Cara Delevingne's $7 Million Home Was Destroyed By Fire, Her Parents Explained What Happened

    "She had everything in her home. Her whole life."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cara Delevingne's parents spoke out after her home was destroyed in a devastating fire yesterday.

    Closeup of Cara wearing a strapless outfit and a statement necklace at an event
    Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

    According to CNN, the fire happened just before 4:00 a.m. PT. It started at the back of Cara's Studio City home. It then spread to the attic, causing the roof to collapse, fire officials told NBC Los Angeles. It burned for nearly three hours before emergency responders could extinguish the fire.

    View this video on YouTube
    Fox 11 Los Angeles / youtube.com

    Cara reportedly wasn't home when it broke out — she was in London to perform in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre. But, a resident experienced minor smoke inhalation while one of the firefighters had to be hospitalized. They're said to be in fair condition.

    Cara Delevingne in a long coat walks outside at night
    Mega / GC Images

    While authorities haven't officially released the cause of the fire, Cara's parents, Pandora and Charles Delevingne, told TMZ it seemed to stem from an electrical issue after Southern California experienced "very windy" weather conditions recently.

    cara in the middle of her parents at an event
    David M. Benett

    "Power lines," Charles said. "It's very windy there."

    closeup of him in a suit, smiling outside
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Party Planners Limited

    Pandora also said Cara was probably "devastated." "She built it, she made it, she has everything in it," she said of the home, which was famously featured in Architectural Digest two years ago.

    View this video on YouTube
    Architectural Digest / youtube.com

    Cara herself addressed the fire yesterday on Instagram, writing that her heart was "broken." "I cannot believe it," she said. "Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have." Her post was accompanied by a picture of her two cats, who were rescued from the home.

    Two Persian cats looking at the camera
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/caradelevingne/?hl=en

    "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," she added.

    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/caradelevingne/?hl=en

    That is so sad. Sending you love, Cara.