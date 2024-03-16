Cara Delevingne's parents spoke out after her home was destroyed in a devastating fire yesterday.
According to CNN, the fire happened just before 4:00 a.m. PT. It started at the back of Cara's Studio City home. It then spread to the attic, causing the roof to collapse, fire officials told NBC Los Angeles. It burned for nearly three hours before emergency responders could extinguish the fire.
Cara reportedly wasn't home when it broke out — she was in London to perform in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre. But, a resident experienced minor smoke inhalation while one of the firefighters had to be hospitalized. They're said to be in fair condition.
While authorities haven't officially released the cause of the fire, Cara's parents, Pandora and Charles Delevingne, told TMZ it seemed to stem from an electrical issue after Southern California experienced "very windy" weather conditions recently.
"Power lines," Charles said. "It's very windy there."
Pandora also said Cara was probably "devastated." "She built it, she made it, she has everything in it," she said of the home, which was famously featured in Architectural Digest two years ago.
Cara herself addressed the fire yesterday on Instagram, writing that her heart was "broken." "I cannot believe it," she said. "Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have." Her post was accompanied by a picture of her two cats, who were rescued from the home.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," she added.