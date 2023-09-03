Browse links
"Every time you step, you pick up more mud, and it's just really hard to move. There is absolutely no way you could move a vehicle through this right now."
Its dumping rain here on the playa 😞😂🙏 isnt going to stop for…days? #burningman #theburn #rainingman #sendhelp #rain #storm #hurricane
I was at Burning Man but left yesterday before the rain. Hope everyone there is staying safe and having some beers! pic.twitter.com/oJMgy3cPeX— Leah Culver (@leahculver) September 3, 2023
In case anyone was wondering how burning man is going it rained all day and now everything looks like this lol pic.twitter.com/ALhF63PWTC— Sol (@sol_flac) September 2, 2023
#burningman #burningman2023 #liveupdate
Pray for him people 😭😭 #burningman #burningman2023 #titanicsound #mud #festival
What's tent camping like at Burning Man right now after the heavy rains? Have a look! 👀#BurningMan2023 #burningman #BurningManFestival pic.twitter.com/hnIZgONT1D— 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) September 3, 2023
28-second trip to the porta potty at Burning Man pic.twitter.com/Q5Z9J3gvR9— Mark Trail™ Rains on 🔥 ng Man (@AngryMarkTrail) September 3, 2023
It was an incredibly harrowing 6 mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out of Burning Man. Never been before and it was fantastic (with brilliant art and fabulous music)…except the ending. pic.twitter.com/jhxsOfNp5y— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023
#burningman update by @Christine Lee #burningman2023 #burningmanvideos #thankslarry
Burning Man update.— 💎💎💎 (@MilaRoyaleReal) September 3, 2023
#burningman is always a lesson in how powerful your mindset is! #burningsurvivor #muddywoman #burningman2023
I walked for 2 miles in the mud to escape from Burning Man and survived, AMA 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/MGKM6U2X2Q— valerie ✌🏼 (@itsvalerielee) September 3, 2023
WATCH 🚨 One dead and thousands stuck amid heavy rain and mud at Burning Man festival in Nevada pic.twitter.com/JTC9Zn5L0g— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 3, 2023
Heavy rain and mud forced entrance and exit gates to close down at the Burning Man festival in Nevada. https://t.co/hOIcKrhul1 pic.twitter.com/jSPCAdNKbr— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 3, 2023