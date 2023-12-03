Skip To Content
    Beyoncé Fans Have Been Showing Out At Her "Renaissance" Film Screenings, And Some Moviegoers Aren't Happy

    One person tweeted, "This woulda pissed me off."

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This weekend, Beyoncé's much-anticipated concert film finally arrived in theaters.

    Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the movie chronicles her tour of the same name from this past May to October, starting with its inception.

    Screenshot from &quot;Renaissance&quot;
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    "It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," the synopsis reads (per People). "Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

    Beyonce onstage with dancers on a set of steps
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    I planned on seeing the film tonight, but after watching various clips from inside theaters this weekend, I think I personally prefer to wait for a weekday when it's likely quieter. But y'all be great! I'm not judging at all.

    Here's some of what's been happening if you haven't already heard:

    Twitter: @MrArmani_Rasaan

    There's been singing.

    Twitter: @lucasuperstar_

    Dancing.

    Twitter: @Lifeonmarsz

    Screaming.

    Twitter: @DavidBalenciaga

    Mute challenges.

    Just a lot of commotion in general.

    Twitter: @ViralContentz

    Which some people don't mind:

    Twitter: @thadeuces

    Twitter: @QTheCharacter_

    One person even said it was "better" to watch that way.

    Twitter: @overlyyork

    But people were also annoyed.

    Twitter: @jiggyjayy2

    Twitter: @shelbxp

    Nickelodeon / Twitter: @CoochieBeating

    Twitter: @JustCallmeRod

    What do you think about this? Tell me in the comments below, and check out Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé now in theaters.