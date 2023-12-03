Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
One person tweeted, "This woulda pissed me off."
So this is what I witnessed last night #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce 😂 pic.twitter.com/FdW9I7GghD— Papa Bear AKA ManiMann (@MrArmani_Rasaan) December 1, 2023
Renaissance a film by Beyoncé in the worldwide biggest theater (100% sold out the whole weekend).— Luca (@lucasuperstar_) December 1, 2023
How is that possible ? Twitter told me that Beyoncé film was a flop pic.twitter.com/6XvWBlMZYu
It was such a vibeeee in the theater watching #RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce— G.E.O (@Lifeonmarsz) December 1, 2023
After watching this film, I say without a shadow of doubt Beyoncé is the GOAT pic.twitter.com/9OkVXqCUKf
Theater experience x Live experience— Bubbles 🫧 (@DavidBalenciaga) December 2, 2023
BEYONCÉ THE QUEEN THAT YOU ARE#RenaissanceAFilmByBeyonce 🪩 pic.twitter.com/b6ndjK5lzO
December 1, 2023
That movie was amazing. Beyoncé you’ve outdone yourself. The uncle Johnny part broke me. We got so much Blue content omgggg!! My House is A BOP. The theater was gettin down!!— Renny Sauce (@thadeuces) December 1, 2023
The whole point of this Renaissance movie is to ENJOY yourself like everyone did at the tour. It’s not meant to just be a quiet watch. The lyrics are literally on the screen for EVERY song!!! She wants us to GET UP and DANCE and SING! People are once again failing the assignment.— 🐆 (@QTheCharacter_) December 2, 2023
Renaissance was even better the second time in a theater full of people.— 🇱🇷🏳️🌈 (@overlyyork) December 3, 2023
BEYONCÉ IS AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/hGtk9rSsPP
This woulda pissed me off https://t.co/sdpws6b4SO— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) December 3, 2023
I’m gonna go see the Beyoncé movie, obviously, but I’m gonna go somewhere lowkey. I’ve seen videos of all that commotion in the theater & I do not want that to be my experience.— SP. (@shelbxp) December 1, 2023
Niggas was doing full Beyoncé choreography in my theater. pic.twitter.com/rMHiSGm83P— The Freaky Frog! (@CoochieBeating) December 1, 2023
Me sitting in the back of the theater before I go request a refund. Lol. pic.twitter.com/tjNjiSL2Yt— Uncle Johnny’s hemline…. heated! (@JustCallmeRod) December 1, 2023