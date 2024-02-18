Beyoncé Revealed Her Experience With Psoriasis

Beyoncé opened up about her experience with psoriasis, including what she's done to treat it.
She made the reveal in a new interview with Essence while discussing the inspiration behind Cécred, her new haircare line.
Beyoncé first announced in May 2023 that she would release a line of hair products. It is inspired by her experiences of growing up and working in her mom Tina Knowles's old hair salon in Texas.
"I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair," Beyoncé told Essence. "The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me."
"The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives," she continued. "For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets, and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary."
Beyoncé said those deeply-valued experiences inspired the brand's name. "I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred," she explained. "From my mother's salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred."
Cécred becomes available to the public on Tuesday. You can read more about the line and other topics in the interview here.