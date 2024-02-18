Skip To Content
Beyoncé Revealed Her Experience With Psoriasis

The comments came in a rare interview with the singer ahead of the release of her new hair care line, Cécred.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Beyoncé opened up about her experience with psoriasis, including what she's done to treat it.

Beyoncé smiling at the camera, wearing a sparkling choker necklace
Bet Awards 2020 / Getty Images via Getty Images

Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease that can cause inflammation and irritation to the skin. The severity of it varies by person.

She made the reveal in a new interview with Essence while discussing the inspiration behind Cécred, her new haircare line.

Celebrity in a black leather dress holding a Grammy award at a podium
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé first announced in May 2023 that she would release a line of hair products. It is inspired by her experiences of growing up and working in her mom Tina Knowles's old hair salon in Texas.

Three individuals posing together. Center person in a gold top and beige skirt. Flanked by two others, one in black attire, the other in a suit
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair," Beyoncé told Essence. "The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me."

Person with wavy hair in a metallic outfit with plunging neckline. Earrings visible; hand near face
Mason Poole / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

According to Healthline, some essential oils may ease inflammation, but they should only be used as a second option behind a regular skincare regimen.

"The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives," she continued. "For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets, and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary."

Two individuals at &#x27;The Lion King&#x27; premiere, one in a black suit and the other in a gold fringed gown
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

Beyoncé said those deeply-valued experiences inspired the brand's name. "I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred," she explained. "From my mother's salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred."

Beyoncé posing in an embellished black dress with intricate beadwork and statement earrings
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Cécred becomes available to the public on Tuesday. You can read more about the line and other topics in the interview here.