As We Say Goodbye To 2023, Let's Look Back At Some Of The Best, Most Hilarious Tweets From Black Twitter

What a year.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

2023 was a great year as far as funny Black tweets are concerned. Here are some of the best published this year.

Twitter: @PirateCoop

Twitter: @frankenfemme_

Twitter: @Dwillsofficial0

Twitter: @_veryhateful

Twitter: @vibeswith_tay

Twitter: @keatingssixth

Twitter: @kirawontmiss

Twitter: @JasmynBeKnowing

Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Twitter: @Snow_Blacck

Twitter: @yoyotrav

Twitter: @makeupbyshaniah

Twitter: @kiLLevans_

Twitter: @JBW90

Twitter: @TheGreatIsNate

Twitter: @yawningemoji

Twitter: @MissBeeBright

Twitter: @AshleyKSmalls

Twitter: @TAMMYMAMl

Twitter: @smoke_nd_pearlz

Twitter: @sadcrib

Twitter: @HassanSayyed

Twitter: @niicole__nicole

Twitter: @itszaeok

Twitter: @mmmmBISCUITo_O

Twitter: @Keionisbored

Twitter: @pivotpapi

Dimension Films / Wayans Bros Entertainment / Twitter: @ajdaoriginal

Twitter: @talleyberrybaby

Twitter: @iAm_KJayy

C-Span / Twitter: @thelandoniv