As We Say Goodbye To 2023, Let's Look Back At Some Of The Best, Most Hilarious Tweets From Black Twitter
What a year.
2023 was a great year as far as funny Black tweets are concerned. Here are some of the best published this year.
Been off work 18 days and I’m supposed to just….. return? pic.twitter.com/yaqEG8Hnvz— Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) January 2, 2023
LMFAOOOO I’m crying Kim bought Ice Spice for her daughter like she was a LOL Surprise doll https://t.co/W1Dib011Lf— GOTHICC (@frankenfemme_) March 4, 2023
There was a point I refused to download TikTok. Now look at me, a crackhead.— DW 🕊️ (@Dwillsofficial0) January 12, 2023
Me scrolling on my “For You” timeline: pic.twitter.com/t0mkcYmcRr— ✨ (@_veryhateful) March 10, 2023
Gave a cute nigga my number last night and this man texted me at 6:50 this morning talking bout some “Grand rising!” pic.twitter.com/46ZDQX8U3x— LETTUCE GAY BACON & TOMATO (@vibeswith_tay) March 5, 2023
I been seeing Halle Bailey’s name in big fonts & gossip blogs too much lately… pic.twitter.com/VPgqWEr1HX— Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) February 12, 2023
talk in riddles to mislead travelers https://t.co/vhY0e6xxBs— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 10, 2023
I hope Rih preforms Take A Bow and brings Tasha Mack on stage 🤭.— Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 12, 2023
When you rhyme “mansion” with “Wisconsin” and get away with it: pic.twitter.com/EZBlcMr6JV— The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) September 29, 2023
I’m sorry but Harry Styles album is fire. pic.twitter.com/huROpdB3N7— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) February 6, 2023
$14 for a bowl at chipotle. i’m taking all yall forks.— 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) September 29, 2023
Definitely Ray J's cap 😭😭😭 sit moved 1000 times in like 5 secs 💀 https://t.co/FA4ESgNCOJ pic.twitter.com/7W2hSB1xZT— Jme🃏 (@kiLLevans_) January 21, 2023
pic.twitter.com/9zMYMEiRbL https://t.co/s3YBButl8J— issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) September 20, 2023
if i spend $180 at bath & body works but then my nigga sends me $150 i only spent $30 today https://t.co/s6Oro6BisA— BIG BAD CHUCK! (@yawningemoji) September 23, 2023
“A whole” = something that can’t be possibly be halved.— Brittany (@MissBeeBright) September 26, 2023
e.g: “a whole dog ran out the yard & chased me” https://t.co/6hDP3PGhdd
Well if the government shutdown, who am I paying my student loans to? pic.twitter.com/oMJjcMvWg5— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) September 28, 2023
me after eating korean bbq https://t.co/Ag3XqBCxa5— TあMMY (@TAMMYMAMl) October 14, 2023
Black math is losing the house key and your momma somehow equating that to someone being able to just walk into her house.— 💕 Doll Face. ✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) September 26, 2023
doctor taking you out back like this https://t.co/9WYUQWWuKx pic.twitter.com/EJp3NMVqL2— Spac𝑒 (@sadcrib) November 1, 2023
Black people and pets is my favorite genre. This cat’s name…😭 https://t.co/PZmAIqgc6n— Big Red (@HassanSayyed) November 18, 2023
Chick-Fil- A: What would you like to drink?— 💓 Nicole Nicole 💓 (@niicole__nicole) September 23, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/ujNhutnxap
They supposed to kiss, not fuck. https://t.co/XMwwP6Lqyq— Tio B 🧎🏾♀️ (@mmmmBISCUITo_O) November 15, 2023
Anybody that calls this website "X" was at the Capitol for January 6th— Keion (@Keionisbored) November 24, 2023
Ok I see why she said if you can’t go to Bella Noche… https://t.co/o350pcjv6n— THEE CHANGE AGENT 🔄 (@pivotpapi) October 22, 2023
“Cindy this bxtch getting water on my floor” https://t.co/BLxx3JVCQp— unapologetically myself (@ajdaoriginal) November 25, 2023
https://t.co/7raIvIfcCw pic.twitter.com/PKR6m70Zl0— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) September 23, 2023
https://t.co/gsaGEROszp pic.twitter.com/JuFqe1Ge22— the gooch gobbler (@thelandoniv) November 14, 2023