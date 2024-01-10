Alabama proceeded to share images of herself with various artists throughout her life to emphasize her point. "Since I could walk, I was in the music industry," Alabama insisted. "I was watching my dad perform in punk bands, rock bands, in rap concerts, everything. So, for the people that say, 'Oh, she doesn't know anything about rap music. She didn't grow up around rap music. Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?' I've been influenced by rap my entire upbringing and punk rock."