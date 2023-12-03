This Father Crushed His 6-Year-Old Daughter's Belief In Santa Claus, Leaving Her Devastated, And People Have Major Opinions

"[You're the Asshole]. There isn't any harm in believing in the magic of Santa as a kid. I don't know anyone who is upset they were lied to about it, including my own kids. Santa is a huge part of Christmas for those that believe, and you just ruined that part of Christmas for your daughter. The big A-hole part is how you directly contradicted your wife in front of your daughter and told your daughter to lie to her friends. You should have gone along with it and talked with your wife about it in private later, not undermine her in front of your own kid. Now your kid has to listen to her friends getting excited about Santa, and even though you told her not to tell anyone (aka lie to them), she'll probably slip because she's so young. So while you were so worried about lying to her, you told her to lie to others. Do you see the issue with this?"