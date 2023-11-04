Many said the OP (original poster) was in the wrong for acting out the way they did.

"YTA. I respect the work you put into your costume for the money you saved doing so. I also understand that you were frustrated with the whole situation, and the alcohol didn't help, but here's the thing: You lost to a dog. Get over it. Your friend clearly likes dogs over people, and regardless of what the dog was dressed as, it probably would have won anyway. You recouped some of the money you spent. Apologize to your friend, the dog's owner, and anyone else you got into an argument with. There will be other Halloween parties in the future. Maybe just accept the invites for ones that are no pets allowed."

—u/Nerdy_Scot

"YTA. How old are you to be THIS pissed off at coming second place in a Halloween costume contest? You can't be 23. Seriously, people lose to toddlers, dogs, cats — even a plant or two. It's...seriously not a big deal unless you're attending an actual competition, not some fun thing set up in someone's home. If you can't regulate your emotions, then you deserve to be kicked out of every party you attend."

—u/Zestyclose_Truth9999

"YTA, and an entitled one for ruining a party. If you want a competition, go to a competition; a house party is not that. Also, grow up. You are taking this way too seriously. I would not invite you to any party ever again, to be honest."



—u/DevaOni