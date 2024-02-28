She competed in Season 6 and Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
Last year, Adore came out as transgender and announced plans to receive facial feminization surgery. Also known as FFS, facial feminization surgery is a gender-affirming treatment that makes facial features appear more feminine.
Well, now, three months after her operation, Adore has returned to Instagram with a video showing off the results.
"The b*tch is back," Adore captioned her post, noting that while she still has "lots of healing to get through," she's finally "feeling human again."
She also posted this closeup, showing off her makeup-free face with her hair pulled into a messy pony.