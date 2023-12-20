Skip To Content
So, You Finally Want To Start Looking After Your Skin — Here Are 3 Steps To Start

Because following a bunch of never-ending steps when you're trying to wind down is kind of counterintuitive, right?

CeraVe
by CeraVe

Brand Publisher

If the idea of a skincare routine makes you feel overwhelmed, you're not alone. The multitude of content and information online and IRL can make you feel like you're hearing contradictory information all the time. But I'm here to tell you one thing — it doesn't have to be that complicated.

Mystockimages / Getty Images

The most important thing about skincare is consistency. Just like the rest of you, your skin needs routine — but routine doesn't always mean a multitude of products.

Realistically, consistency will come from having a skincare routine that is easy and effective. Simplify the steps of your routine to something you know you can stick to.

Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Be honest, you know you’re not gonna stick to that 12-step routine! Plus, forget all the trendy products you think that you might need.

Stick to products with high-quality ingredients, that are developed with dermatologists and formulated for your skin type. That way you know for sure they’ll work for you!

So now you’re wondering what that routine might look like?

The answer is so simple, you'll wonder why you didn't think of it yourself. It comes in the form of three easy steps — cleanse, target and moisturise. 

1. Let's start with (surprise) step one: Cleansing.

Oleg Breslavtsev / Getty Images

Cleansing is an obvious one, so I don't think I need to tell you about the dirt, makeup, and pollution that your skin is exposed to every day. You should be washing your face with more than just water — and definitely not with your regular hand soap which can be very drying. Instead, find out what your skin type is and find the best cleanser that works for you!

Knowing your skin type – it really is the foundation to finding the skin routine that works for you. If you’re not sure — CeraVe has a great skin quiz to help guide you a little.

In general, it’s great to look for a cleanser which is non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores), fragrance-free, as fragrances can be irritating to your skin and with skin-loving ingredients like ceramides.

I personally spent so much time thinking that that super tight skin feeling was completely normal to experience after cleansing. As soon as I used a cleanser that was actually formulated for dry skin, I discovered that this wasn't the case.

Now, I regularly use a cleanser specifically for dry skin — the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser — and it's made a huge difference in not only how my skin feels, but how it looks. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, so I can really feel it lock in moisture. 

Plus, all CeraVe products are developed with dermatologists and have three essential ceramides, so I can be confident that I’m in expert hands and my skin’s moisture barrier is supported.    

2. Targeting is your second step, which is unique to you and what department your skin needs a little extra help in.

Brizmaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I'm sure you all know what it means to target something, and this step is essential if you really want take your skincare to the next level — outside of basic maintenance. 

What you use in this step will vary depending on what it is exactly that you want to target — i.e. your main skin concern(s). 

I’m super low-maintenance and would love to wake up without having to wear any makeup at all, so I’ve been hyper-fixated on ways to even out my skin tone and reduce the appearance of dullness, as soon as I hop out of bed.

For this, I’ve been using a Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum by CeraVe. It’s perfect for my dry-combo complexion because it supports my skin moisture barrier while brightening and evening out my skin-tone, with 10% Pure Vitamin C and three essential ceramides. See what I mean?    

3. And just like that, we're at our last step. You guessed it — moisturise.

Mariya Borisova / Getty Images

It's high time we stopped being so triggered by the word "moist" and start embracing it — especially when we're talking about keeping our skin hydrated and healthy-looking. If you want to keep your skin looking hydrated and fresh, moisturising (with the right product) is a big part of it.

As someone who's had issues with dry skin — which is especially problematic in winter months — using a good moisturiser has quickly become a priority for me.

Mornings I opt for a moisturiser that's lightweight and oil-free — like the AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF15  by CeraVe. For nights, I go for something that's super nourishing and hydrating, but still lightweight. CeraVe's PM Facial Moisturising Lotion is a great option — they both feature three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to support the skin moisture barrier and hydrate the skin, and MultiVesicular Technology [MVE] which is a slow-release technology to keep your skin hydrated for longer.

So there you have it — three steps that'll help you develop a skincare routine that works for you! Doesn't seem so overwhelming now, does it?

Don't forget to check out the CeraVe skincare quiz here and explore the website to learn more about how to make the best decisions for your skin type.