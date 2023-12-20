So, You Finally Want To Start Looking After Your Skin — Here Are 3 Steps To Start

I personally spent so much time thinking that that super tight skin feeling was completely normal to experience after cleansing. As soon as I used a cleanser that was actually formulated for dry skin, I discovered that this wasn't the case.

Now, I regularly use a cleanser specifically for dry skin — the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser — and it's made a huge difference in not only how my skin feels, but how it looks. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, so I can really feel it lock in moisture.

Plus, all CeraVe products are developed with dermatologists and have three essential ceramides, so I can be confident that I’m in expert hands and my skin’s moisture barrier is supported.

