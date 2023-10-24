    21 Dogs Who Already Won Best Costume For Halloween

    These dogs really stole my heart, and they'll take yours, too.

    Dogs in costumes? Yes. This past Saturday, Oct. 21, hundreds of pups strutted their paws for the 33rd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, and the costumes will leave you in awe.

    image of a man and his wife holding their dog dressed as a construction worker
    Chance Yeh / Getty Images

    If you're ready to cry tears of joy, then keep on scrolling.

    1. First up is a greyhound wearing a sweater designed as a slim Greyhound bus.

    image of a greyhound dressed wearing a sweater of greyhound bus for halloween
    Chance Yeh / Getty Images

    2. "This Is the Skin of a Killer, Bella."

    image of a dog dressed as a vampire
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    3. A fairy garden of the sweetest pups.

    dogs placed in a fake garden as a Halloween costume
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    4. From now on, this is the only chef I want making my pizza.

    dog dressed as a pizza maker
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    5. The cutest princess of punk.

    dachshund dressed with a faux leather jacket and pink skirt
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    6. An adorable pup dressed as Georgie, from the movie It.

    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    7. A dog who somehow managed to be a cross between Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore.

    white fluffy dog dressed as harry potter
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    8. He's just Ken!

    small dog with blue jean jacket dressed as ken from the movie barbie
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    9. "Grown with Love"

    dog in a mobile cart filliwed with flowers with a sign that sats grown with love
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    10. A pizza dog.

    dog dressed as pizza
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    11. This dog dressed as NASA means business.

    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    12. The cutest crocodile with four paws.

    white fluffy dog dressed as a crocodile
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    13. Don't have a cow, it's a dog.

    dog dressed as a cow
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    14. A miniature pinscher dressed as a reindeer, that's a gift all in itself.

    a miniature pinscher dressed as a reindeer
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    15. The sweetest bee.

    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    16. ...And another sweet bee, who's a tad bit shy.

    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    17. This power duo.

    large dog dressed in a red and blue outfit and a smaller dog dressed in a green outfit
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    18. The classic dachshund dressed as the most adorable hot dog.

    small dog dressed as a hot dog and waring a red cap
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    19. And this adorable pug dressed as who I think is Oscar the Grouch, from Sesame Street.

    A grouchy dog in costume
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    20. A UPS delivery worker who blesseth my mail with their paws.

    dog dressed as ups delivery person
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    21. And last, but not least. The sweetest pitbull dressed as Wonder Woman.

    dog dressed as wonder woman
    Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed

    In my eyes, they are all a winners, but now I want to know from you. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

