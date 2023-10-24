21 Dogs Who Already Won Best Costume For Halloween

Animals·Posted on Oct 24, 202321 Dogs Who Already Won Best Costume For HalloweenThese dogs really stole my heart, and they'll take yours, too.by Celina De JesusBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Dogs in costumes? Yes. This past Saturday, Oct. 21, hundreds of pups strutted their paws for the 33rd annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, and the costumes will leave you in awe. Chance Yeh / Getty Images If you're ready to cry tears of joy, then keep on scrolling. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Chippy the Dog / Via giphy.com 1. First up is a greyhound wearing a sweater designed as a slim Greyhound bus. Chance Yeh / Getty Images 2. "This Is the Skin of a Killer, Bella." Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 3. A fairy garden of the sweetest pups. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 4. From now on, this is the only chef I want making my pizza. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 5. The cutest princess of punk. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 6. An adorable pup dressed as Georgie, from the movie It. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 7. A dog who somehow managed to be a cross between Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 8. He's just Ken! Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 9. "Grown with Love" Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 10. A pizza dog. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 11. This dog dressed as NASA means business. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 12. The cutest crocodile with four paws. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 13. Don't have a cow, it's a dog. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 14. A miniature pinscher dressed as a reindeer, that's a gift all in itself. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 15. The sweetest bee. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 16. ...And another sweet bee, who's a tad bit shy. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 17. This power duo. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 18. The classic dachshund dressed as the most adorable hot dog. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 19. And this adorable pug dressed as who I think is Oscar the Grouch, from Sesame Street. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 20. A UPS delivery worker who blesseth my mail with their paws. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed 21. And last, but not least. The sweetest pitbull dressed as Wonder Woman. Celina De Jesus / BuzzFeed In my eyes, they are all a winners, but now I want to know from you. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF marsbijou / Via giphy.com