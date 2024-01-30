“Fire Country” Fans, Are You Ready For Season 2?

It’s been a hot minute since the Fire Country season finale ended on a cliffhanger. Good news though: The series you’ve been waiting for is finally coming back! Some details from the first season may be murky, so let's catch you up before watching the Season 2 premiere.
🚨🚨 SEASON ONE SPOILERS AHEAD 🚨🚨
1.To get a shorter sentence, Bode Donovan enters a prison release program where he works alongside firefighters. It's a high-risk job, but worth it for the promise of sweet, sweet freedom.
2.While in the program, Bode stays at Three Rock Con Camp that’s based in (surprise, surprise) his hometown, where his troubles with the law started and the last place he wants to be.
3.At Three Rock, Bode befriends Freddy, who was falsely accused of a crime and convicted.
4.Bode also falls in love with Gabriela, the girlfriend of — who else — his ex-childhood best friend, Jake. But wait, there's more. Gabriela falls in love with him and leaves her boyfriend for Bode!!! The drama.
5.A lot of soapy surprises come up in the interim. Remember when Cara, Bode’s ex-high school flame, revealed that her kid sister is actually (gasp) the baby that she had when she was 19, and that kid could possibly be Bode’s?! Like??
6.Things continue to heat up. Bode’s routine drug test comes back positive, and it could be a setup by none other than his vengeful ex-cellmate, Sleeper!
7.On top of the positive drug test, Bode is also accused of dealing drugs at Three Rock. Like damn, can this guy catch a break??
8.Just when you thought things couldn't get worse — it does. Bode's alleged role as drug kingpin prevents Freddy from getting his early release.
9.In a selfless act, Bode falsely confesses to drug dealing so Freddy can be released from his prison sentence, which is, wow, a lot.
10.The season ends with Bode re-entering the prison system, so basically he's back to where he started. Whew! Rough seeing all that hard work go up in flames.
Now you’re all caught up and ready to watch Season 2. Oh, and here’s a teaser to tide you over while you wait for the premiere.
CBS
Fire Country Season 2 premieres on CBS Friday, Feb. 16, at 9/8c and streaming on Paramount+.