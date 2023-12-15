Skip To Content
We’ll Reveal What Kind Of Detective You’d Be, All YOU Have To Do Is Solve This Case

Are you more like Ellis or Max? (IYKYK.)

CBC
by CBC

Brand Publisher

CBC's latest series, Wild Cards, follows a crime-solving duo with two VERY different styles when it comes to cracking the case. One is a by-the-book gruff detective and the other...well, the other is a con woman.

Courtesy of CBC

What kind of detective would YOU be? Get ready for the Wild Cards premiere on CBC and CBC Gem on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 by taking this quiz to find out!

Ready to join the detectives in CBC's Wild Cards? Meet Ellis and Max on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. You can stream it for free on CBC Gem, with new episodes every Wednesday.

CBC

All images by Getty Images unless otherwise stated. 

