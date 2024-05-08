    Women, Share The Infuriating Time You Were Dismissed By A Doctor

    Sadly, many of us have had a negative experience in a doctor’s office.

    Casey Rackham
    by Casey Rackham

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Going to the doctor’s office is already hard enough with all of the research, scheduling, and time off of work.

    But sometimes it can be made even worse by a doctor who…simply doesn’t believe your pain or concern.

    Unfortunately, especially for women, being dismissed by your doctor is all too common — so we want to hear your stories. Maybe you’ve had a doctor who blamed all your problems on your weight or BMI, blatantly ignoring what else could be causing your discomfort…

    Or maybe you experienced pain during a procedure and your doctor told you to “toughen up” or “breathe through the pain” instead of slowing down to figure out what the problem is.

    Or maybe a doctor tried to make everything go away with a prescription for Xanax without digging deeper into what treatment might be best for you.

    So, women, we want to hear about the time a doctor dismissed you. Leave your story in the comments below or, if you prefer to stay anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.