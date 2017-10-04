 back to top
"Bob's Burgers" Is Getting Its Own Feature Film And I'm Happy-Wine-Dancing Like Linda Right Now

The Belchers are coming to the big screen.

Casey Rackham
REALLY IMPORTANT NEWS ALERT: The best family on TV is getting their very own feature film!!!

That's right, 20th Century Fox just announced that Bob's Burgers is coming to the big screen in 2020*, and I'm happy-wine-dancing like Linda right now.

*Ugh, I know 2020 seems forever away, but let's just be happy we're getting a movie.

"We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had," said show creator Loren Bouchard.

We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!

What's that you hear? Oh, it's just Tina preparing for her breakout role...

And Linda and Bob both reacting appropriately to the news...

And Gene beefing up for the camera...

Oh, and that's definitely the sound of Louise planning all the havoc she'll wreak on set.

WHAT A JOYOUS DAY FOR BOB'S BURGERS AND ALSO FOR MR. FISCHOEDER WHO MIGHT NOW GET HIS RENT ON TIME BECAUSE THE BELCHERS ARE ABOUT TO BE BIG MOVIE STARS!!!

