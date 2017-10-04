"Bob's Burgers" Is Getting Its Own Feature Film And I'm Happy-Wine-Dancing Like Linda Right Now

REALLY IMPORTANT NEWS ALERT: The best family on TV is getting their very own feature film!!!
That's right, 20th Century Fox just announced that Bob's Burgers is coming to the big screen in 2020*, and I'm happy-wine-dancing like Linda right now.
"We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had," said show creator Loren Bouchard.
We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!