Here's How To Pick The Best Birth Control Method For You

Birth control is not one-size-fits-all. It's not even one-size-fits-most.
BuzzFeed Health teamed up with a board certified gynecologist to create a guide that helps you decide which birth control is right for you.
BUT we're not going to tell you exactly what to use — sorry, we're journalists, not your doctor. That decision will likely be based on not just your health and lifestyle but your insurance coverage and access to certain methods. What we can do is tell you exactly what questions to ask your doctor so that you can make an informed decision about your birth control.