Here's How To Pick The Best Birth Control Method For You

Your doctor will want to know what methods you've used before, and what you liked or disliked about them. Were you averaging three missed pills a month? Did one method make you feel nauseated or depressed? Did you have a lot of spotting with an IUD? This will help your doctor figure out what methods (and what hormones) might work best for your body.

Keep in mind that it might take some trial and error to find the right fit. For instance, all those different types of combined birth control pills contain different doses of estrogen and different kinds of progestin. And the way these two hormones work together in the body may differ from person to person.

Minkin says doctors typically like to start with a pill that contains a low dose of estrogen. Rarely, that can cause breakthrough bleeding or vaginal dryness in some people, in which case the doctor may suggest a pill with a little more estrogen. Similarly, some people are sensitive to different kinds of progestin (the other hormone found in hormonal birth control pills), which may result in mood changes. If that's the case, your doctor can suggest a pill with a different type of progestin.