These Painful Photos Show Why You Shouldn't Mix Essential Oils And Sun

"I used a little bit of orange doTERRA oil right before [yoga] class to help calm me down," Nguyen told BuzzFeed Health. "And then after the class I honestly didn’t think anything of it and went tanning because I was going to a wedding in Jamaica.

About 24 hours later, she noticed what looked like hives. Her husband returned a new laundry detergent they just bought, thinking that might be the culprit.

But the reaction continued to get worse throughout the day, and by the following day she had blisters. Her friend mentioned that it looked like a chemical burn from oils, and that's when it all clicked.

Nguyen went to her primary care doctor, who confirmed that it was most likely a chemical burn.