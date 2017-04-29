These Painful Photos Show Why You Shouldn't Mix Essential Oils And Sun

This is Elise Nguyen of Wisconsin, and she has a PSA for anyone who likes essential oils and the sun.
This is what happened to her neck and wrists after applying wild orange doTERRA essential oil on the same day she went tanning.
This kind of chemical burn can happen when the oil from certain plants gets on your skin and reacts with UV rays — whether from the sun or from a tanning bed.
And the sweat from the yoga class probably didn't help, said Madfes.
"Turns out, there is a teeny tiny caution on the oil that states 'stay out of sunlight or UV rays for up to 12 hours after application' or something like that," Nguyen wrote in her Facebook post.
So if you know you're going to be out in the sun, skip the essential oils (or put them on at night).
"I just want people to know," said Nguyen. "I don’t want them to go through this because the pain was awful. It was absolutely horrendous."
Nguyen told BuzzFeed Health that she never expected the post to get as big as it is.
"I initially posted it so just my friends could see it, and one of my friends said, 'Would you mind putting this as a public post so I can share it with more of my friends?'"
It's now been shared more than 139,000 times.