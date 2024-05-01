Doctors Are Sharing The 1 Bathroom Habit They Would Avoid At All Costs

Although wet wipes are marketed to provide a better clean down there, especially after going No. 2, you’re generally not supposed to wipe with wet wipes as they can actually be more harmful than helpful.

“The use of wet wipes is a common cause of perianal dermatitis (a rash around your butthole),” said Dr. Alex Elias, a board-certified female colorectal surgeon in Bakersfield, California. “The irritation caused by wet wipes can be secondary to certain ingredients and preservatives, the disruption of good bacteria, and even the residual moisture left behind.”

Additionally, Dr. Maysaa El Zoghbi, a gastroenterologist at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, said the materials used in some wet wipes may be abrasive or rough, exacerbating irritation, especially in individuals with sensitive skin or conditions such as hemorrhoids or anal fissures.

Wet wipes generally contain alcohol or fragrances which can irritate the perianal area, said Dr. Ari Lamet, board-certified gastroenterologist. Plus, excess moisture that isn’t dry before leaving the restroom from the use of wet wipes can promote the growth of bacteria or fungi which can also lead to irritation, he added.

According to Dr. Carlton Thomas, a gastroenterologist in San Francisco, some ingredients you’ll want to keep an eye out for include parabens, phthalates, phenoxyethanol and cocamidopropyl betaine. (You’ll want to pay attention to the ingredients in baby wipes, too, and make sure those are gentle for skin as well.)

In the case that you want to use a wet wipe, you’re best off looking for an alcohol and fragrance-free wipe. Although this won’t completely eliminate the potential for irritation, it can help take away some risk factors.

Outside from causing irritation, wet wipes also aren’t good for pipes which is why doctors recommend steering clear when possible. “They are terrible for the environment because they can clog sewer systems and take forever to break down,” Thomas said.

What is the best wiping method?