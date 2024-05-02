Figuring out where to put dishes is fairly intuitive, but there are many nuances to loading a dishwasher so that everything comes out as clean as possible. Below are some common mistakes to avoid.

Overloading. Good on you for trying to save water, but know that overcrowding the dishwasher means you’ll end up having to rewash many pieces. According to Whirlpool, crowding dishes and stacking them on top of each other causes “nesting” and prevents dishes from being cleaned evenly.

Placing large, flat items near the door. Whirlpool also noted that flat pans or platters should be placed in racks away from the door, as placing them near the door can block detergent from reaching other dishes.

Laying large pots and pans face down. Big items should be loaded on their sides, not face down. “This is especially important for older dishwashers that do not have an upper spray arm, because whatever pot or pan is blocking the bottom spray arm will act as a shield, preventing water from reaching the top rack,” said Aleka Shunk, a food blogger at Bite Sized Kitchen.

Blocking the spray arm. Just because everything fits inside the dishwasher doesn’t mean your job is done. “Right before you start your cycle, you want to give the arm a quick test spin to see if it spins without obstruction,” Shunk said. If it hits a plate or utensil, move that item before you start the cycle. Otherwise, the dishwasher won’t clean properly.

Facing everything in the same direction. Water sprays from the center of the dishwasher, so you want the dirtiest part of your plates (the faces) pointed toward the spray. When you load your plates all facing to your right, for instance, you block some of them from having full access to the water. “Instead, you should face them all toward the middle so they get exposed to the spray,” Blaure said.

Leaving a bunch of stuck-on food. You can put unrinsed dishes in your dishwasher, but you should scrape off any chunks of food before loading. “Too many food remnants in the dishwasher can lead to mold and also dishes not coming out clean,” said Melissa Maker, host of the YouTube channel Clean My Space.

Cleaning dishes before loading them. Though you should clean off chunks of food before loading your dishes, it’s possible to go too far. If your dishwasher was made in the past 10 years, there’s no need to pre-rinse, according to Blaure. “Pre-washing is a serious waste of time, water and heat,” she said. If you stop washing your dishes in the sink before they go in the dishwasher, you should see your energy bill drop.

Items You Should Never Put In The Dishwasher