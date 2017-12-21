We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they wish people knew about mastectomies. Here are their responses.

Mastectomies, or breast-removal surgeries, are typically done to treat breast cancer. But more people are now getting them to prevent breast cancer because they are at very high risk — most often because they carry a BRCA gene.

There are several different types of mastectomies, depending on what kind of surgery is done and how much tissue is removed. Examples include a total mastectomy, partial mastectomy, radical mastectomy, nipple-sparing mastectomy, and more. Sometimes only the breast is removed, and other times the chest muscle and lymph nodes must be removed as well.

Regardless of the type of mastectomy, there are many preconceived ideas and misconceptions about what exactly it entails. Here are some key facts people want you to know or wish they knew before getting one. (Warning: This article contains pictures of surgical scars and post-mastectomy breasts.)

Some of the photos in this post were submitted by community members along with their stories, which is noted in the image credits.