Health

25 Things No One Tells You About Getting A Mastectomy

"Losing my breasts gave me a strength I wasn't aware of. And the strangers on my chest now remind me daily how resilient I can be."

Posted on
Caroline Kee
Caroline Kee
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what they wish people knew about mastectomies. Here are their responses.

Mastectomies, or breast-removal surgeries, are typically done to treat breast cancer. But more people are now getting them to prevent breast cancer because they are at very high risk — most often because they carry a BRCA gene.

There are several different types of mastectomies, depending on what kind of surgery is done and how much tissue is removed. Examples include a total mastectomy, partial mastectomy, radical mastectomy, nipple-sparing mastectomy, and more. Sometimes only the breast is removed, and other times the chest muscle and lymph nodes must be removed as well.

Regardless of the type of mastectomy, there are many preconceived ideas and misconceptions about what exactly it entails. Here are some key facts people want you to know or wish they knew before getting one. (Warning: This article contains pictures of surgical scars and post-mastectomy breasts.)

Some of the photos in this post were submitted by community members along with their stories, which is noted in the image credits.

1. The entire process can take a long time and several different surgeries to complete.

Instagram: @mrandreaestella / Via instagram.com

2. A mastectomy with reconstruction surgery is not the same as as a typical breast augmentation.

David Murray / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

3. The pain is both physical and emotional.

Having a double mastectomy at age 29 was really difficult. I was given nine days' notice to prepare for surgery and I was extremely overwhelmed. I ended up in the hospital for four days and three nights after because my pain level was out of control. The pain was both physical (all of my breast tissue was carved out, as well as 12 lymph nodes removed from one armpit) and very emotional. For the first week after the surgery, I would sob every night, and it took some time to readjust to my new body. I had plastic tissue expanders placed between my pec muscle and my chest wall, which caused indescribable pain and discomfort. My fake boobs look nothing like my natural ones did and they’re hard as rocks. The skin on and around my “breasts” is numb, so there’s no sensation there. Luckily, I’ve bounced back and have mostly full range of motion again, and besides my chemotherapy treatments, life is otherwise getting back to normal and I’m feeling good!—ericaw15
Pradit_ph / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

4. Some people choose to have mastectomies preventatively.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Some people choose to have mastectomies preventatively. I have the BRCA1 gene mutation, which means I have about a 65% lifetime risk of developing cancer. I don't like those odds and I'm only 29, so I'm undergoing a preventative double mastectomy and reconstruction to lower my odds below the general population risk. Some might view this as extreme, but I see it as taking control of my future.

lizt4ed313c42

5. The waiting period before you get a mastectomy can be the most terrifying and isolating part.

Jenny Chang / Via buzzfeed.com

6. Not everyone chooses to have reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Mastectomies do NOT make you a mess of a woman no matter what is going though your mind. You are still beautiful. You also don’t have to have a reconstruction; you are still beautiful with whatever you decide.

kayleighrschalk

7. There are a lot of options when it comes to nipples, including 3D tattoos.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

suzannahsieberte

8. Mastectomy scars are more than skin-deep.

mic.com / Via micdotcom.tumblr.com

9. Just sleeping during recovery can be a struggle.

Justin Paget / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

10. Surgical drains can be one of the most painful parts of the process.

AnaOno Intimates / Via anaono.com

I think individual experiences depend on so many factors, like age, diagnosis, and physical and mental health. I was 28 when I had a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction due to having the BRCA2 mutation. The drains were the worst part about it. Your skin is SO sore around where the tube is coming out of your skin — it’s awful.

Also, I had tissue expanders placed during my initial surgery. They go in between the muscle and chest wall. Then you go to the doctor every week or so and they inject more saline to slowly stretch your pec muscle out, creating a pocket for the implant to rest in. I think that overall it’s a crazy experience.

jmorposmo

11. Complications and infections can happen.

buzzfeed.com / Via Image courtesy of community member

12. It's pretty normal to lose all sensation in your breasts after a mastectomy.

Jonathan Kirn / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

13. You may have to "relearn" how to have sex and feel pleasure after a mastectomy.

buzzfeed.com / Via Image courtesy of community member

14. But adjusting to your new breasts or body can also be fun and interesting.

buzzfeed.com / Via Image courtesy of community member

15. It can be difficult to ask for help with certain things — like lifting and carrying — that you used to do on your own.

David Harrigan / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

16. Finding the right bra can be a struggle, and sometimes the fancy prosthesis bras are uncomfortable.

buzzfeed.com / Via Image courtesy of community member

17. It can be complicated to get an IV or have your blood pressure taken if you've had your lymph nodes removed.

digitalskillet / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

18. Just because someone seems brave, it doesn't mean they aren't struggling on the inside.

Jenny Chang / Via buzzfeed.com

19. Asking a ton of personal questions about someone's mastectomy can feel invasive, even if you're coming from a good place.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Don't ask completely personal questions, such as: Which breast was it? Why didn’t you have both removed? Are you going to get implants? People actually asked these questions of my mom after her surgery with no clue about how inappropriate and insensitive they were being. My mom is a warrior and should be treated better.

daniellestevenss

20. Laughter and humor can be effective coping mechanisms for some people.

buzzfeed.com / Via Image courtesy of community member

21. Having a mastectomy doesn't mean you stop worrying that the cancer will come back.

Prudkov / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

22. Each person who gets a mastectomy will face unique challenges, so it's important not to compare yourself to others.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

I had breast cancer at age 23. Having mastectomies does not have to be a negative experience! The healing process was horrible, but I'm happy that my life was saved and that I get some sweet implants in the near future! Also, reconstruction is not a one and done process.

It takes time and multiple surgeries. It's painful. It's long. Tissue expanders suck. But try to think about the long term. Also, radiation really reduced my options for reconstruction. So try not to compare your reconstruction with others', because everyone has unique challenges and setbacks they must face, and you'll just be disappointed. Learn to love your new self and celebrate the life you now get to live as a result of your surgery!

heyoo29347

23. Support systems — whether those are IRL or online — can make a huge difference.

Rawpixel / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

24. You may never feel "normal" again, but that's because you have a new normal.

Anna Borges / Via buzzfeed.com

25. Losing your breasts may change your body and your self-image, but it doesn't change who you are.

Peathegee Inc / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com

[Responses have been edited for length and clarity.]

