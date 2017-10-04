Here’s How Adult ADHD Can Impact Your Relationships

Since adult ADHD is often undiagnosed or unmanaged — 4.4% of adults have it, but only 10% of those people have been diagnosed and treated — couples may not even be aware that the disorder is causing problems in their relationship. “In some instances, the problems in a relationship or marriage can actually uncover a case of adult ADHD,” Barkley says.

So if you have four or more of the DSM symptoms or notice all of these patterns and issues below in an otherwise healthy relationship, Ramsay says, you may want to consider contacting a psychologist, psychiatrist, or neurologist who can provide an ADHD screening.

ADHD manifests differently for different people, and of course no two relationships are the same, so not everything here will apply to every relationship where ADHD plays a role. See the end of this article for resources on how to get help or help your partner get help.