23 Important Reminders For Anyone Who Has ADHD

Nobody understands ADD or ADHD better than people who live with the disorder.

So here are some great reminders and words of wisdom from members of the BuzzFeed Community living with ADD or ADHD.

Quick note: ADD/ADHD is a neurological disorder characterized by difficulty sustaining attention, lack of self-control, and impaired working memory. It’s now more often classified in medical literature as attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but lots of people (including some doctors) still refer to it as ADD. For the purpose of clarity and conciseness, we will refer to the disorder as ADHD in this article.