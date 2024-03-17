If You're A Chronic Overpacker, The "333 Method" Might Be Something To Try On Your Next Trip

Taking a vacation is a great way to unwind, relax and enjoy some time away from the stresses of everyday life. Packing for vacation, however, feels anything but relaxing.

Even seasoned travellers can feel a sense of dread trying to figure out the right outfits and individual pieces to pack before a trip. There are also the inevitable concerns about space, unexpected weather and forgotten items.

Perhaps that’s why the “333 method” is so appealing. This packing system has attracted fans across the TikTok sphere thanks to its streamlined and stress-free approach.

What is the ’333 packing’ method?