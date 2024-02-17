We Asked Doctors What To Do If You Get Sick On A Plane. Here’s What They Said

Sometimes, eating is the last thing you want to do when you’re feeling sick. But do what you can to get a little something down.

“Try some bread or crackers,” Chandler said. “Having a small amount of bland food in your stomach can actually take away a little bit of that nausea.”

Many experts recommend the BRAT diet ― bananas, rice, applesauce and toast ― in cases of nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Travelers with chronic conditions should try to pack helpful snacks in their bags, too.

“If you are diabetic or taking insulin, make sure you bring some candy or snacks on board in case your blood sugar gets too low,” Qing said.

4. Take medicine.

“When you travel, it’s always a good idea to keep an extra supply of medication handy, especially if you have certain chronic conditions, such as diabetes or angina,” Qing said. “Having at least seven days of your medications in your carry-on is a helpful precaution, especially if your checked bag gets lost.”

For example, if you have a seizure disorder, she recommended that you have your seizure medications handy in case of an emergency. Those with coronary artery disease or angina should bring their nitroglycerin tablets, and anyone with a history of anaphylaxis should bring an EpiPen, in addition to informing the airline of allergy concerns.

If you’ve experienced motion sickness while traveling, take medication like Dramamine to help with that, Chandler said.

He noted that many travelers pack medications like ibuprofen, aspirin, Pepto-Bismol, Tylenol, Benadryl and Excedrin to address potential health issues, especially if they have a previous history.

“Traveler’s diarrhea is quite common, so if you’re traveling to a country where that often happens, you might want to bring medicine for it,” Chandler said. “Usually it’s a crummy 12 to 24 hours that you just have to tough out. But you need to stay hydrated.”

5. Stay seated.

Some illnesses that arise might require you to make frequent trips to the bathroom, but for the most part, you want to stay in your seat while you’re sick on a plane ― especially if you’re experiencing dizziness or headaches.

“Try to stay seated, as sometimes standing could worsen your symptoms,” Qing said.

“Make sure you are not standing to avoid fall risk and head injury,” De Latour added. “If you are able to lie down, that is ideal, although that can be difficult on a plane.”

If you can manage to fall asleep either sitting or lying down, that’s an ideal way to pass the flight time and keep your body still.

“Dizziness could also be from something called vertigo,” Chandler said. “If you’ve got either a predisposition to vertigo or have experienced it, some medicines can help. Otherwise, keep your head down and eyes closed. Having your center of gravity a little lower can help you feel less dizzy.”

6. Tell a flight attendant.