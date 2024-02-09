The 11 Rudest Things You Can Do In Someone Else’s House, According To Etiquette Experts

“When someone says ‘Make yourself at home,’ they usually do not mean this literally,” said Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “You should keep your feet off the furniture, and unless this is a close friend, you should not be opening the fridge without being asked to do so.”

Wait for the host to give you the go-ahead to touch or interact with things you see. Until that happens, quickly ask for permission if something strikes your fancy.

“Ask before touching an object or removing a book from a shelf,” advised Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert, and co-host of the “Were You Raised by Wolves?” podcast.

2. Expecting a tour

“Don’t demand a tour of someone’s home,” Leighton urged. “Wait to be invited by your host.”

Many people are happy to lead a little tour of their space when they invite people over, but that isn’t true of everyone at all times. And if your host doesn’t offer a tour, don’t take it upon yourself to give yourself one, either.

“Don’t take a tour of the house unless you are encouraged by the host to ‘wander’ around,” said Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert, author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas.

3. Overstaying your welcome