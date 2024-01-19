Ignoring Allergies

“Before your guest arrives, it is best to have a conversation with them in reference to any food allergies they may have and dietary restrictions,” Vernon-Thompson said. “The last thing a host wants is to provide food that will cause their guest to become ill or worse. Therefore, that conversation is a must.”

Guests aren’t always forthcoming about their needs, so as you prepare for their visit, just ask if there’s anything you should know.

“Not all hosts will be able to accommodate all issues, and that is OK,” Smith said. “Since it was discussed in advance, other accommodations can be made. If your guest has a severe food allergy and your home has plenty of the item in and around the kitchen, the guest should be referred to appropriate accommodations nearby.”

If you find out they have asthma or issues with certain fragrances, make sure the air fresheners or cleaning products you use won’t be a problem. Similarly, if you have a dog and your guest is severely allergic to dog fur, discuss if it makes sense for them to stay with you.

“You will not be giving away your dog,” Smith added. “The guest should be referred to appropriate accommodations nearby.”

And if you want to be extra considerate, ask about their specific likes and dislikes and then stock your fridge and pantry with their favorite foods and drinks. Put out their favorite flowers or soaps with their preferred scents as well.

Not Welcoming Your Guest Into Your Home

“It is lovely to be able to greet guests at the door,” Smith said. “Usher them in, allow them to put down their bags, take off any outer garments, and offer them a chance to ‘freshen up’ (i.e., use the restroom), before offering light refreshments and something to drink.”

She noted that the initial welcome helps set the tone for the rest of the visit and shows that you understand how far they’ve traveled to be there. Try to make sure the place is at least relatively tidy ahead of their arrival.

“If you are not able to be there when your guests arrive, leave a note of welcome with instructions as well as some munchies and drinks,” Smith added. “Be sure to specify when you will return and suggest what they should or could do in the meantime.”

Encourage your guests to make themselves at home and get comfortable. Once they’re settled, give them a tour if they aren’t familiar with the space.

“Have an available closet space where your guest can comfortably place some of their clothes out of their suitcase during their stay,” Gottsman added.