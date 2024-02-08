Going to the doctor’s office is rarely an enjoyable experience. Whether you have a specific medical issue or simply are there for your annual physical, you would probably prefer to be spending your time somewhere other than a waiting area or exam room.

But the vibes get significantly worse when manners go out the window. Rude behavior at the doctor’s office is not only unpleasant, it can also be a health and safety risk.

To help make doctor visits as safe and painless as possible, HuffPost asked etiquette experts to share the faux pas they’ve observed ― and their advice for avoiding these missteps.

Disrespecting Privacy