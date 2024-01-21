We Asked, And Pilots Told Us The 8 Things They Absolutely Refuse To Do As Airline Passengers

“I’d never stand up in the aisle when the plane is not at the gate yet and the fasten seatbelt is still on,” Gooris said. “Even-though this seems common sense, you’d be surprised how many times passengers do stand up before the aircraft arrives at the gate.”

Not only is it illegal to unbuckle while the light is still on, but it can be dangerous, she said.

Pilots sometimes need to hit the brakes suddenly, Gooris said, such as when the plane’s docking system tells the pilot to wait. “You can imagine when people would be standing in the aisle, they’d have a high chance of getting injured.”

She similarly noted that she’d never stand up in the aisle during the deplaning process before it’s her row’s turn.

Don’t board without a beverage.