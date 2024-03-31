These Are The Most Common Mistakes Travelers Make On Short Flights

Travelers understandably spend more time preparing for long-haul air travel than they do for one- or two-hour flights. But that doesn’t mean they’ve got it all figured out when it comes to those shorter plane voyages.

With that in mind, HuffPost asked travel experts to share the common mistakes travelers make on short flights, as well as their advice for avoiding these errors. From forgetting crucial supplies to being unprepared for an often-smaller aircraft, here are some issues to keep in mind.

Showing Up With A Low Battery