These Are The Most Common Mistakes People Make On Group Trips

Group trips are a great way to explore a new destination and make lifelong memories while connecting with loved ones. But with many different personalities and preferences at play, issues can arise.

“Most of the time, bad experiences on group trips aren’t a byproduct of going on a group trip,” Wendy Diep, a co-founder of the group travel app Let’s Jetty, told HuffPost. “It usually stems from poor planning, lack of communication and unmet expectations. But remember, it doesn’t have to be that way.”

To help make group travel a more enjoyable experience, HuffPost asked Diep and other experts to share some common mistakes that people make on these types of trips.

“Most people prefer to travel with loved ones, and post-pandemic, people are craving human connection and real-world experiences more than ever before,” Diep noted.

Avoiding Direct Conversations About Money