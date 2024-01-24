Are you more of a Sriracha fan or a Cholula person? What about Frank’s RedHot or Texas Pete? Your answer might be related to where you live. In honor of National Hot Sauce Day on Jan. 22, the folks at online grocery platform Instacart analyzed purchase data to reveal Americans’ hot sauce preferences. Looking at the country overall, the top brands sold in the U.S. in 2023 were Frank’s RedHot, Cholula, Tabasco, and Texas Pete.