Resentment Ruins Relationships — Experts Say These 8 Little Practices Can Help You Avoid It In Yours

“Compromise fairly when you have conflicting needs,” said Mabel Yiu, a marriage and family therapist who is the founding director of Women’s Therapy Institute. “Don’t keep score. Resolve conflicts fully, and aim to forgive once it’s worked through.”

It can be tempting to keep track of your partner’s missteps to use as ammunition in times of conflict, or to frequently bring up past grievances as part of a tit-for-tat strategy. But this kind of score-keeping isn’t healthy.

Keep in mind that you and your partner are on the same team, and focus on nurturing your relationship.

“Try to remember that you should be each other’s biggest supporters and cheerleaders, rather than criticizing and breaking each other down,” Burns said. “Resentment tends to build when you don’t feel that your partner hears ... or empathizes with you.”

She recommended telling your partner in a calm moment that you want to work together to overcome the negative feelings that you’ve noticed creeping into the relationship.

“Rather than starting this conversation off by pointing out all of the hurtful things your partner does, or the ways they get under your skin, try beginning by acknowledging how they might be feeling, or taking accountability for the ways you’ve been contributing to the toxic dynamic,” Burns said. “This will help them be more receptive, soften, and ideally provide some empathy and accountability back.”

Validate your partner’s emotions.