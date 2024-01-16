Skip To Content
    31 Hilarious Tweets About Airport Security That Have Me Laughing All The Way To My Terminal

    "Since they're scanning me anyway, sometimes I wish airport security would just tell me how my bone density is doing."

    Caroline Bologna
    by Caroline Bologna

    HuffPost Writer

    Airport security is no doubt a very serious matter. TSA checkpoints and guidelines are in place to keep us all safe as we fly.

    But as the rules and technology have evolved, the passenger experience going through security has inevitably led to some hilarious moments. The funny folks of Twitter think so, anyway.

    We’ve rounded up 31 funny and relatable tweets about the airport security process, from strange searches to bizarre passenger behavior and more.  

    This post originally appeared on HuffPost.