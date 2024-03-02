If You're Boarding A Flight Soon, Flight Attendants Say These Are The 9 Things You Should Not Do

A lot of people are frequent flyers these days, but their knowledge of air travel still can’t compare with the level that flight attendants possess. This is especially clear when crew members travel as passengers themselves.

“Working as a flight attendant changes your perspective on a lot of things,” Francesco Lentini, a flight attendant with a major U.S. carrier, told HuffPost. “You learn that many people are traveling for different reasons, whether it be vacation or a funeral, so you learn to be empathetic. You also realize that some people can be inconsiderate and are not thinking about their fellow passengers.”

To combat that lack of consideration and offer guidance for air travelers, HuffPost asked Lentini and other flight attendants what behaviors they always avoid when they fly as passengers.

Walking Around Without Shoes