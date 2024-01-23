When travelers return home from a vacation, they typically bring cool souvenirs, cherished memories and a broadened perspective on the world. But sometimes they also come home with a terrible cold, digestive problems or other health issues.

It’s common to get sick when you travel, whether you come down with symptoms during the trip or start feeling bad after the return. But this outcome doesn’t have to be inevitable.

“You can assume that travel will increase the risk of getting sick, and none of us wants to get sick while traveling, said Dr. Henry M. Wu, an associate professor at Emory University School of Medicine and director of the Emory TravelWell Center. “It makes sense to take extra precautions we don’t do on a daily basis.”

Below, Wu and other doctors share the things they always do when they travel to avoid getting sick.

1. Masking In The Airport And On The Plane