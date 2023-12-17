People Can't Get Enough of These 23 Travel Destinations, And You Won't Be Able To Either

Travel lovers typically strive to visit as many different places in the world as they can. But some destinations are so special that even the most adventurous travelers can’t help but return again and again.

Whether a place possesses breathtaking landscapes, a rich history, unbeatable cuisine, welcoming locals or all of the above, there are many reasons why it might draw repeat visitors. And a wide variety of locales can fit the bill.



We asked experts in the travel space to share the places they’ve returned to again and again. Keep scrolling for 23 countries, cities, islands and other types of destinations to inspire your next vacation.