Flight Attendants Reveal The Best Ways To Stay Calm During Turbulence

It’s an experience all too familiar with air travelers: One minute the flight is going smoothly, and the next thing you know it feels like the plane is bumping and shaking in all directions.

Turbulence is a very common part of air travel, but that doesn’t make it less unpleasant. In fact, research has shown that turbulence is one of the biggest causes of flying anxiety, as many passengers tend to catastrophize and take it as a sign the plane is going down.

If you’re someone who gets anxious when you’re on a plane that hits a stretch of rough air, there are ways to avoid spiraling. We asked some of the most seasoned flyers ― flight attendants ― to share their advice for soothing nerves during turbulence:

Focus on the fact that planes are built to withstand turbulence

“First and foremost, understand that the airplane is designed to fly through turbulence,” said Laura Nottingham, an Atlanta-based flight attendant with Delta Air Lines. “Nothing is wrong with the aircraft. Pilots are highly trained professionals and know how to expertly handle turbulence. There are various reasons turbulence occurs: wind, changes in air temperature, thunderstorms, etc.”

She believes the best way to tackle fear is to understand it, so learning about the science of turbulence can put anxious passengers at ease. Focus on facts to avoid escalating into a state of worry.

“Air turbulence is a common occurrence. It is a helpful technique to decrease travelers’ anxiety by helping them understand the effects of turbulence,” echoed Yulanda Armstrong, an Eastern Airlines flight attendant and air transportation ground instructor in Guyana. “In most instances, turbulence appears more detrimental than it may seem. The industry should communicate the rhetoric that ‘turbulence should be expected as opposed to dreaded.’”

Practice meditation and deep breathing

“I personally have dealt with anxiety since my teenage years,” said Doménica Jiménez, an Ecuador-based flight attendant with Eastern Airlines. “A tip that helps me now in my career in the skies is slow breathing. Being mindful of my breathing by slowing inhaling and exhaling has been a game changer. It helps me to stay calm during turbulence and also do my job.”

The meditation company Headspace has partnered with a number of air carriers, including JetBlue Airways and United Airlines, to provide in-flight guided relaxation. Nottingham noted that Delta now offers meditation classes led by Peloton instructors as part of its entertainment options.

“Meditate or take a deep breath to help slow your breathing,” she advised, adding that short meditations can help passengers feel more mindful and comfortable during a flight.