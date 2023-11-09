You've Heard Of Red Flags, But Here Are 10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships

There’s sexual incompatibility.

“If you find you are not sexually compatible, that might be a pink flag,” Needle said. “Not all sex is spectacular at the beginning of a relationship, as it often gets better as we get to know someone and feel more connected and comfortable.”

Pay attention to whether the issues are a matter of newness and simply needing to learn each other’s turn-ons and desires, or if it’s a longer-term concern.

“If after some time it hasn’t improved even after communication, or there is sexual incompatibility i.e. your sexual preferences or styles don’t align, this could create a much bigger issue moving forward,” Needle said.

They aren’t reliable or consistent.

“We can consider lack of consistency a pink flag because it could indicate that they are not reliable, possibly cheating and/or not being honest,” Jeney said. “Most oftentimes, though, it could mean that your partner is human and just trying to do their best in navigating their own life and stressors. Sometimes they aren’t able to be consistently open, happy, patient, available. Sometimes they are defensive, withdrawn, inattentive.”

Other times, however, a lack of consistency might be a sign that something is off or there’s a bigger issue at play. Your partner might be sending you unclear signals, or their ways of expressing affection or connection might be all over the place.

“Maybe they won’t touch you in public but are all over you in private, or the opposite,” Ross said. “Maybe there are boundaries that give you pause or make you uncomfortable, or they’re not respecting your boundaries, only their own ― double standards.”

Jeney recommended having a conversation with your partner with the intention of “checking in,” rather than coming at it from a place of suspicion. Ask if they’re doing OK, and if they feel comfortable sharing their concerns with you during stressful times.

“These questions are important to answer before jumping to conclusions and making more issues in the relationship than necessary,” she said.

Technology is a big distraction.

“Another pink flag might have to do with distraction from technology and inability to be present,” Needle said. “If your partner is constantly distracted with checking their phone, computer, or even watching television, especially during conversation or even sex, this could lead to a bigger issue if not discussed early on.”

Be mindful of the different ways you both interact with technology and social media. Perhaps one of you posts photos of the other, or of the two of you as a couple, but the other never does. Consider whether this contrast bothers either of you, or is an indication of bigger issues beneath the surface.