Prince William Has Broken His Silence On King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

“Tom, huge thanks for supporting us tonight,” he said. “And Tom, if you wouldn’t mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next ‘Mission Impossible,’ it would be appreciated. We have all seen on our screens that — how can I put it — you seem to have a different take on ‘normal wear and tear’ to the rest of us. It’s not the kind that buffs out.”



The state of Charles and Kate’s health has dominated headlines since Jan. 16, when both of their medical concerns were announced.

That day, Kensington Palace shared that Kate had undergone a “planned” operation.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace shared with HuffPost at the time. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Shortly after, Buckingham Palace shared a statement with HuffPost that said the king had “sought treatment for an enlarged prostate” and would undergo a procedure at the hospital the following week.