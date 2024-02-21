King Charles Reveals His Emotional Reaction To The Overwhelming Public Support After His Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles made it clear he’s appreciated all the public support he’s received following his cancer diagnosis.

“I’ve had so many messages and cards,” the monarch said about his well-wishers during his first meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this year, which took place at Buckingham Palace.

“They’ve reduced me to tears, most of them,” the king added, via The Telegraph.

The palace released a video of their meeting on Wednesday, which started with Sunak shaking hands with the king and saying it was “wonderful” to see him “looking so well.”

“It’s all done by mirrors,” Charles quipped.