    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Clothing Items From Walmart That’ll Bring New Life To Your Closet

    Say goodbye to the winter blues and hello to warmer hues <3

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An off-shoulder pink maxi dress sure to brighten up any room and make you the life of every party whether you're twirling away at a wedding or just kicking back at happy hour.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super cute dress. This dress is super cute! It is well made and the price is great! Looks just as it does online/on the model." —jeni

    Price: $26 (available in sizes XS–5X and in two colors)

    2. An off-shoulder velvet green top that strikes the perfect balance between sophisticated and sultry. Keepin' it classy, while still being the baddie you are inside.

    model in off-shoulder green top and black pants
    Walmart

    Price: $27.88 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors)

    3. A pair of distressed black flared jeans if you need to replace your actual distressed jeans that have gone through it over the years of wear and tear.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Cutest jeans ever, so comfy. LOVE THESE. 100% buy them. Especially if you have a slim figure, small waist bigger booty they are so cute and stretchy. I'm 130lbs 5'5” and originally got a Sz 6 and returned for a Sz 4 so size down or the waist might be a little too big. Also love the lines on the jeans they are literally the coolest." —Lydia

    Price: $21.88 (available in sizes 10–20, including some short fits, and two colors) 

    4. A pair of flared olive leggings with pockets. POCKETS. That's it, that's the pitch. Now, take my money!

    Person in yoga pants with phone in pocket, standing profile view
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I loved itt. I liked the fabric because it is elastic and the fitting is perfect too! I also loved how they have included the side and back pockets! Thank you." —Sharvary

    Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and in six colors)

    5. An open-shoulder ruffled red top that is flowy and comfortable and also accents all of your best features without being skin-tight.

    Person in a red off-shoulder top with ruffle details and jeans standing against a plain background
    Walmart

    Price: $27.74 (available in sizes 1X–3X and in five colors)

    6. A blue sequin crop, aka what I imagine a party in top form would look like. The unique blue is also a good alternative to the basic black and is sure to catch everyone's eyes.

    Person wearing a patterned blue top and black pants. Only the torso and waist are shown
    Walmart

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in nine other colors)

    7. A faux leather jacket because it's snazzy, stylish, and can only ever make an outfit better.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Buttery soft, leather appearance is done well, solid hardware - great value and fashion staple. Highly recommend when investing in the real deal isn't an option or you want something light let weight. Depending on how you like your fit, this may run a little large. I'm in between sizes, usually a 10 in tops/jackets. A large was too big." —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $34.80+ (originally $45; available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors)

    8. A pair of cargo jean pants that go well with your favorite crop top or bodysuit to channel the Gen Z style you've been trying to perfect. What is it that makes baggy pants + a snug top such a FIRE fit? And it's such a simple combo!

    Model wearing oversized denim cargo pants with white top and sneakers
    Walmart

    Price: $29.99 (originally $40, available in sizes 25–31 and in two colors)

    9. A distressed cargo top and pant set giving low-key celebrity just running errands like everyone else! Like, can't we all see one of the Kardashians wearing this at the grocery store? Oh wait, that's you!

    model in denim patchwork jumpsuit and white sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Best outfit ever. I couldn't believe it until it arrived, the quality, the style, the cost, a true WIN, I bought all 3 😁" —Tammy

    Price: $34.98 (originally $39.88, available in sizes S–L and in three colors)

    10. A pair of classic jeans EVERYONE simply needs in their closet ASAP. Nothing like having a pair of ol' reliable jeans that always get the job done (aka, make the booty look BOMB).

    Crop of a person wearing blue jeans and beige shoes, midsection to feet shown
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 16–24, including a few petite fits, and in two colors)

    11. An off-the-shoulder blue crop TikTokers would say falls under the "going out top" category a la our old college days (for us millennials).

    Person in a one-shoulder blue top and black leather pants
    Walmart

    Price: $17.88 (available in sizes S–XL and in two colors)

    12. An orange satin slip dress that will easily become your go-to IT item and have everyone in your IG stories asking, "Where did you get your fit?!"

    Walmart

    Promising review: "What a BEAUTIFUL Dress this is!!!! the colors are vibrant and the material is exquisite especially for Walmart!!! WOW what a find!!! My only issue is since I am only 5ft 2 in and 189 lbs and i bought the XL and it is too long for me and around my waist it is loose but I will just have it altered!!" —Catherine

    Price: $19 (available in sizes XS–5X and in three colors)

    13. An oversized shawl destined to be so useful on the days when it's not too hot and not too cold, but you still need a lil' something to make sure the wind doesn't get ya. Those days are just around the corner! ;)

    Walmart

    Promising reviews: "I purchased 2 different colors and I wear it to restaurants or on cool nights." —Angela

    Price: $19 (originally $27.97; available in one size fits most and three colors)

    14. A faux leather brown wide-leg pant you can pair perfectly with a classic white top, making it a more professional look, but with half the effort.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love these pants, they feel so expensive, love them. I ordered them too big and had to re-order in a smaller size. You can dress them up or down." —Lm

    Price: $15 (originally $24.98, available in sizes 2–20, three inseams, and three colors)

    15. An open-sleeve chiffon top almost bewitching in its style and adds some cute flair to what would have been a basic shirt.

    Person in a black top with shoulder cutouts and jeans, posing with hand on hip
    Walmart

    Price: $19.88 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    16. A Malibu Barbie crewneck that's the perfect fit to celebrate THE movie of the century?? Oh, and also cause the font is just so iconic and timeless.

    Back of a black sweatshirt with a pink and white &quot;Barbie&quot; logo featuring palm trees
    Walmart

    Price: $12.98 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    17. A pair of green cargo pants I'm actually adding to cart RIGHT NOW. IDK why, but cargos make me feel so comfy, yet sexy at the same time.

    model in white tank top and green cargo pants sitting and looking at the camera
    Walmart

    Price: $48 (available in sizes 26–31 and two other colors)

    18. An adorable midi-skirt with a slight flare, bringing back allll the 2000's vibes and ensuring you hit it right on the head.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Best! I love this skirt! It's well made and beautiful." —Samantha

    Price: $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors)

    19. A white jean jacket destined to be a staple you probably should've already had in your closet! But thank the stars Walmart decided to make an affordable, classic, and durable version.

    model in a cropped jacket and denim jeans standing against a plain background
    Walmart

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in two colors)

    20. An asymmetric black skirt that, in my opinion, could cause people to be like.. is that designer??? It's such a cute and different style and takes all the trouble out of finding some other accessory to make the outfit stand out.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the asymmetrical skirt! I am a plus size girl. I ordered a XL and it was a perfect fit. I do believe this is true to size, the skirt sits at my waist. I can see me styling this skirt in many different ways!" —Candice

    Price: $22.28 (originally $28, available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors)

    21. A pair of fresh jeans giving Woodstock, peace, and love vibes! Bring some light to your day with the added little designs along the trim, aka the pop your fit needs.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful jeans with floral patterns. These wide legged jeans with flowers are very beautiful. I feel very comfortable wearing them and look like the model in the picture. After washing it several times, the jeans did not fade or deform, just like new jeans. I will buy more in other colors." —Hermosa

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes 4-18 and in 10 colors)

    22. An amazing zip-up jumpsuit you will continuously get compliments on, so much so, you might never wear anything else.

    model wearing a black jumpsuit with short sleeves and a tie waist, smiling, standing against a white background
    Walmart

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 1X–4X and in two colors)

    23. A stunning pink sequin long sleeve dress that will have you embracing your Barbie girl era in full force. Also can be worn as an awesome costume if you were ever invited to a disco party!

    model in a pink sequined knee-length dress with long sleeves
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I'm 5'4”, 38D, XL in scoop. Dress is just above my knees. It's very cute and completely lined! This is a must have Little Black Sequence Dress! Lotta bang for your buck special dressy occasion dress!" —Glopez

    Price: $25.73 (originally $39, available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors)

    24. A pack of different colored leggings complete with a phone pocket so you don't have to worry about holding it during your weekly run in the park. I hate hate hate holding things even when I'm walking, so this will be a gamechanger.

    three pairs of leggings in blue, red, and beige, displayed in a row with smartphones in side pockets
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Great buy. Perfect for working out soft and durable and light weight and slimming all at once bought them in every color with the long sleeve tops also i bought them in a size small fit perfect." —Joya

    Price: $26.89+ (originally $56+, available in sizes S–3XL and in various colors and pack sizes)

    25. A pair of baby blue parachute pants you can match with some fresh sneakers and will make you look like those bada** dancers on IG. It might just inspire you to head to your local dance studio and show off some moves!

    Light blue cargo pants with drawstrings, worn with white sneakers
    Walmart

    Price: $13.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in five colors)

    26. A pair of flowy, soft, and wide pants that will have you feeling like a yogi even if you've never stepped foot in a yoga studio. But hey, the soft material will be great during your daily outdoor walks and will keep the tush nice and cozy.

    Person in a crochet top and wide-leg pants standing by a vintage camper
    Walmart

    Price: $17.99 (available in sizes S-3XL)

    27. A pleated sheer midi skirt in bright green that's the best for those sunny picnics that are in your (kinda) near future, as temps start to rise to an appropriate human level. Or also like for indoor brunch!

    Person in a pleated midi skirt and slide sandals, standing
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love itThe quality of this skirt is great! It's lined and the skirt flares but still is so cute. I'm 5'2 and wear a 12 is jeans and the medium fits perfectly." —Dahlia

    Price: $36 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors)

    28. A truly timeless layered sweater dress look because it's classy and comes already assembled for you. No more trying to put a layered look together, just slide this baby on!

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love Time and Tru! This dress is very soft and put together so well, I got the grey and white. I am now going to get one for my daughter and another one for me." —Coletta

    Price: $21.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors)

    29. A colorful sports bra to actually put you in the mood to hit the gym. It'll make you look comfy, cute, and like you enjoy working out (even if you don't, aka me).

    model in a sporty sleeveless top and matching leggings, smiling and posing with hands behind their head
    Walmart

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in two colors)

    30. A pastel knit cardigan that will give you the bright pop of color you need if your closet currently is full of darker winter shades. Plus, it's giving Taylor Swift meets Barbie, no?

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Soft. This sweater is very soft and cozy, fits nicely oversized if you size up. Reminded me of a Taylor Swift cardigan and that's the reason I bought it." —lex

    Price: $17.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.