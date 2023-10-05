15 Things If You Wanna Upgrade Your Home But Are Feeling Lazy

1. A wooden and white clock that will complement any aesthetic from dark and moody, to light and airy. It's a versatile cutie we can't get enough of.
2. A wooden wall plank with hooks for hanging up the many layers you'll be taking on and off during the upcoming winter because snowy outerwear shouldn't be shoved in a closet where it can get musty.
3. A stunning tea kettle to give your home that industrial chic look you've been going for. Just having this on display will give your kitchen a brand-new feel.
4. An adorable little compost bin so you can commit to being less wasteful and doing your part to keep the world clean! Not to mention, it's a neutral color and won't stand out in your kitchen.
5. A set of two open storage baskets so you can keep your favorite scarves and gloves easily accessible during those cold days you have to go into the office.
6. Or a set of three wicker baskets for a softer look that can still store blankets, magazines, even your fur baby's favorite toys! It comes in three different sizes, and can easily be stored on top of one another when not in use.
7. An aromatherapy showerhead filter to make your bathroom feel like your own personal spa. As adults, we KNOW any relaxing upgrade to generic home products is a WIN.
8. An air purifier because the last thing we need is to have nasty polluted city air infiltrating our home sanctuaries.
9. An LED hanging mirror if you want a bougie place to do a full beat every morning and are tired of having to squint in the low light of your apartment bathroom.
10. A cozy knit weighted throw blanket so you can feel 10x more comfy while you relax after that long day + commute home from work.
11. A dark wooden spoon you might want to grab before all those Friendsgiving dinners you have planned this season.
12. A set of ~minty fresh~ silk pillowcases because rest always feels better when you wake up on bright fabric that's also good for your skin.
13. A duvet set that'll take your bedroom from basic to luxurious in an instant. Pair it with tons of pillows to complete your royalty theme.
14. A nonstick pot and pan set complete with everything you need when it comes to cooking. You'll never again have to worry whether you have the right tool wth all of these in your arsenal.
15. An adorable checkered accent pillow to add the subtlest pop of funky style to your couch or bed. Simple, neutral, but unique in the best way.
