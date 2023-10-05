BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    15 Things If You Wanna Upgrade Your Home But Are Feeling Lazy

    Aka things from our Goodful shop that'll make you feel like you're in a luxury apartment showroom.

    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A wooden and white clock that will complement any aesthetic from dark and moody, to light and airy. It's a versatile cutie we can't get enough of.

    Goodful

    Price: $50 (available in two colors)

    2. A wooden wall plank with hooks for hanging up the many layers you'll be taking on and off during the upcoming winter because snowy outerwear shouldn't be shoved in a closet where it can get musty.

    Goodful

    Price: $44.99

    3. A stunning tea kettle to give your home that industrial chic look you've been going for. Just having this on display will give your kitchen a brand-new feel.

    bronze wireless self-heating tea kettle
    Goodful

    Price: $195 (available in 11 colors)

    4. An adorable little compost bin so you can commit to being less wasteful and doing your part to keep the world clean! Not to mention, it's a neutral color and won't stand out in your kitchen.

    white compost tin with wooden handle
    Goodful

    Price: $40 (available in five colors)

    5. A set of two open storage baskets so you can keep your favorite scarves and gloves easily accessible during those cold days you have to go into the office.

    set of two dark green metal open baskets
    Goodful

    Price: $100 (available in five colors)

    6. Or a set of three wicker baskets for a softer look that can still store blankets, magazines, even your fur baby's favorite toys! It comes in three different sizes, and can easily be stored on top of one another when not in use.

    three-size wicker baskets sitting inside each other
    Goodful

    Price: $78

    7. An aromatherapy showerhead filter to make your bathroom feel like your own personal spa. As adults, we KNOW any relaxing upgrade to generic home products is a WIN.

    hand unscrewing showerhead filter
    Goodful

    Price: $130

    8. An air purifier because the last thing we need is to have nasty polluted city air infiltrating our home sanctuaries.

    white air purifier turned on
    Goodful

    Price: $149.99 (originally $299.99)

    9. An LED hanging mirror if you want a bougie place to do a full beat every morning and are tired of having to squint in the low light of your apartment bathroom.

    hanging circular wall mirror with LED light
    Goodful

    Price: $399.99

    10. A cozy knit weighted throw blanket so you can feel 10x more comfy while you relax after that long day + commute home from work.

    peach colored knit throw blanket sitting over couch
    Goodful

    Price: $88+ (originally $370+; available in two sizes and three colors)

    11. A dark wooden spoon you might want to grab before all those Friendsgiving dinners you have planned this season.

    two of the spoons on a tray
    Goodful

    Price: $12 per spoon (available in long or short handle versions)

    12. A set of ~minty fresh~ silk pillowcases because rest always feels better when you wake up on bright fabric that's also good for your skin.

    set of two mint green silk pillowcases
    Goodful

    Price: $70.40+ (available in three sizes)

    13. A duvet set that'll take your bedroom from basic to luxurious in an instant. Pair it with tons of pillows to complete your royalty theme.

    the blue bedspread on a bed
    Goodful

    Price: $94+ (originally $312+; available in sizes queen–king and five colors)

    14. A nonstick pot and pan set complete with everything you need when it comes to cooking. You'll never again have to worry whether you have the right tool wth all of these in your arsenal.

    set of matching grey pots and pans
    Goodful

    Price: $129.99

    15. An adorable checkered accent pillow to add the subtlest pop of funky style to your couch or bed. Simple, neutral, but unique in the best way.

    light pink and white checkered cotton pillow
    Goodful

    Price: $48

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.