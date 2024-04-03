BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Target Products That’ll Organize Every Room And Space In Your Apartment

    And just like that, you can see your counters again.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A three-tier shelf to clear up all the clutter that seems to be hanging around and bring order to the chaos, one shelf at a time!

    A shelving unit with toys, books, plants, and labeled storage bins
    Target

    Price: $284.95 (originally $369.95, available in two colors)

    2. A set of bottle storage racks that will organize your ever-growing collection of thermoses, tumblers, and water bottles so you don't have to search every cupboard when you're running out the door and need a receptacle for your morning coffee.

    Clear acrylic water bottle storage rack with three bottles on a countertop
    Target

    Promising review: "I love that these keep organization in my cupboard rather than a rain-down domino effect when I try to find just the right one :) My only complaint is that I wish the slots were a little bigger — some of my containers with the screw-on lids won't slide back past the lid, meaning I have to take straws out, but then I suppose it would be taller, which wouldn't fit in all cupboards. Pleased with this purchase!" —HappyMama

    Price: $28.99+ (available in three sizes and in two-, four-, and eight-packs)

    3. A pan separator that can be stored in your cabinets horizontally or vertically to ensure every pan, lid, tray, and cutting board is in its rightful place. Say "so long" to the days of making a racket as you shuffle through your pots and pans, just to get to the one you need at the bottom.

    A white dish rack holding various plates and a large bowl on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: "A must-buy! There’s nothing more annoying than searching for a platter in your cupboard or drawer and lifting heavy stacks of platters to search through your collection. This product eliminates all the hassle. I purchased four of these and can store all my platters library-style and easily see them all in one spot. The white color seamlessly blends with our interiors. It’s extremely strong and sturdy; you can fit multiple platters in each spot. I had to store some taller platters above due to my shelf height, but I highly recommend!" — hayleymuenchy

    Price: $15

    4. And a hanging pot and pan rack to give you back all that cabinet space so you can make room for the truly important stuff — ~SNACKS.~

    A kitchen wall with a hanging rack holding various pots, pans, and utensils, beside a shelf with plants and cutting boards
    Target

    Price: $48.99 (originally $97.98)

    5. An under-the-sink organizer to house the endless supply of disinfectant, dish soap, dishwasher pods, sponges, scrubs, and all the other products to ensure your home is sparkling.

    A two-tiered kitchen organizer with various items like jars, a plant, and containers
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing. I really like the functionality and convenience of this under-the-sink organizer. The two-tier design allows me to maximize the use of the limited space under my kitchen sink, and the side caddy and hooks make it easy to access my cleaning supplies and other essentials. The nonslip rubber legs keep it securely in place, and the drainage holes and raised base keep my items dry and organized. Assembling it was a breeze, and the high-quality plastic and durable metal rods provided additional stability. Overall, this under-sink organizer is a home organization must-have that I would recommend to anyone looking to make the most out of their storage space." —abe

    Price: $19.49+ (originally $46.99, available in a two-pack and two colors)

    6. A white rope basket to place in your entryway and hold your umbrellas. OR you can be like me and use it to store away your fur baby's countless toys and treats.

    Indoor scene with a plant in a wicker pot, a woven basket with a stuffed toy, and wall-mounted wooden hooks
    Target

    Promising review: "Great basket! I’ve had this basket for a few years now, and it’s held up wonderfully. I keep blankets in it in my living room. Very pretty, too. Great purchase." —aps

    Price: $40 

    7. A desktop monitor stand with a drawer to eliminate any and all home office clutter. Your mind deserves to be as clutter-free as your workspace, which can start with this stand. Productivity secured.

    Desktop with a monitor on a stand, a keyboard, mouse, pencil holder, scissors, and tape dispenser
    Target

    Promising review: "Helps with desk clutter. This came exactly as pictured and worked well to quell the desk clutter I had. It is a little pricier than some of the other options out there, but it looks the best and isn't see-through. I put my charging cables inside to hide the cables when not in use, so I wanted something to fully hide them. There is a half circle in the front and a full circle cutout in the back, so you can easily route a cable in/out. My first one of these actually had a crack in the drawer, but Target was quick to offer an exchange." —Gypsy

    Price: $25

    8. A metal wall-mount shelf and holder so that you can stop storing your tools all over the ground of your garage and use that empty wall space to your advantage.

    Target

    Price: $150.99 for four shelves and six tool holders (originally $229.99)

    9. A wall-mounted hook rail that reviewers are calling functional art, and idk about you, but anything with a description like that is an immediate ADD TO CART when it comes to adulting essentials.

    A jacket hanging on a hook by an open door with a plant and lamp on a side table
    Target

    Promising review: "Elegant space saver! The gold hooks provide a touch of luxury, and the flat white base complements my room's decor perfectly. Hanging jackets and belts has never been this stylish and convenient." —Sej

    Price: $20

    10. A hamper shelving unit combo that is a tidy triumph in any home. Whether you place it in your closet to keep it hidden or in the bathroom to keep wet towels off the floor, this thing will instantly make your home look more put-together.

    Laundry room with a washing machine, shelving unit with bins, and decorative plants
    Target

    Price: $86.99 (originally $119.99 and available in two colors)

    11. A set of storage cubes with windows to store your seasonal clothing and bedding out of sight until absolutely necessary. When it comes to having a small apartment, ANY extra storage space will always be on my wish list.

    Storage shelves with neatly folded clothes in fabric bins and hanging garments
    Target

    Promising review: "Wonderful storage solution! This is exactly what I’ve been looking for. The fabric is nice and thick, and they’re well-made (love the window to see inside). The small size is perfect for storing my winter clothing. Some have mentioned that the interior metal frame slides, but if they’re full, they don’t slide. Very affordable since you’re getting a pair for the price you pay. I will definitely buy more for other family members." —KTpa

    Price: $28+ for two (available in sizes S–L)

    12. A wire organizing box because I know that messy knotted nest in the corner has been BUGGING us all, and it's time to put a stop to it. I never realized how many cables I had until they were stuffed into this bad boy — but hey, my floor looks 100,000x less cluttered.

    Target

    Price: $22.99 (originally $31.99)

    13. A locking mirror jewelry armoire with LED lights and a little fold-down tray that can be used as a standing vanity! I've never had a household item take my breath away, but this multifunctional + space saving + organizational product just did.

    Woman standing beside an open jewelry cabinet smiling. Cabinet displays necklaces, earrings, and assorted accessories
    Target

    Promising review: "This mirror is exactly what I needed. My only issue is that I am really short, and my door happens to be very tall! I’m able to make it work though; the lighted makeup mirror is an absolute game changer, and the jewelry storage is perfect." —VolFanMel

    Price: $129.99 (originally $199.99 and available in 12 colors)

    14. A set of floating wall shelves to hold your plant babies, favorite books, picture frames, and decor. Interior design just got sooo much easier.

    Wall shelves with decorative items including books, vases, a radio, and framed artwork
    Target

    Price: $30.99 (originally $59.99, available in two colors)

    15. An over-the-door shoe organizer that I've had in my closet since college because I just cannot stop buying shoes — plus, my entryway simply wasn't cutting it. Not only does it hold all my sandals, sneakers, and flats, but I even bought another one to hold all my home cleaning products! WIN-WIN!!

    Over-the-door clear shoe organizer with various shoes in a tidy room
    Target

    Promising review: "Great value, multiuse. These are worth every cent. They are affordable and durable. I use them to store small items at home, such as shoes, and for my classroom. You can organize supplies, toys, underwear, you name it!" —Gabby

    Price: $10

    16. A modern-style dresser that can fit all your folded T-shirts and jeans. Plus, it's a solid undies and socks spot that you can also keep nicely organized with some fabric drawer separators.

    Modern dresser with wooden drawers and black frame in a living room setting, decorated with plants and books
    Target

    Price: $369.59 (originally $461.99)

    17. A storage ottoman if you love throw blankets but prefer to keep them out of sight when you're not snuggled beneath them. This is also perfect for small apartments because it can serve as extra seating when it's your turn to host or even be used as a coffee table!

    An open storage ottoman at the foot of a bed with a blanket draped over it, showcasing interior space
    Target

    Price: $148.99 (originally $199.99, available in three colors)

    18. A freestanding wardrobe in case your closet just cannot contain your expanding collection. It's also ideal for keeping coats and jackets neatly hung and easily accessible — plus, the shelf space can house your many, many purses.

    A tidy open wardrobe with shelves and hanging clothes next to a plant
    Target

    Promising review: "Great product. This product is perfect for a small walk-in closet; clothing and accessories are visible at arm's reach. The installation is fairly easy and should take no more than a couple of hours. I recommend this product as it is a far less expensive solution than spending in the high hundreds for a custom closet install." —JohnSDSF

    Price: $120

    19. An electric standing desk with a USB charging port, two programmable preset heights, and a headphone hook that I think deserves a ~standing~ ovation. 'Nuff said.

    A standing desk with two monitors, a laptop, a lamp, and a potted cactus beside it in a well-lit room
    Target

    Promising review: "This took me less than 30 minutes to assemble. Very nice quality for the price. Still can’t believe the cost, given how much other standing desks cost now. Very happy with this purchase. I work from home, and being able to stand up and work has changed the game. Highly recommend." —Colekatchri

    Price: $195.99 (originally $459.99, available in two colors)

    20. And lastly, a dual-compartment Simplehuman trash can so you can do your part for Mother Earth and keep your recyclables separate from your landfill trash. I currently use a tote bag in my cleaning closet to hold all of my recyclables, and I think it may be time to switch to this fancy rubbish repository.

    Stainless steel rectangular trash can with a foot pedal and a closed lid
    Target

    If you really wanna level up your trash disposal, then you can also get Simplehuman's compost caddy that can clip onto the side of the can or stand alone on the counter, ready to catch all your food prep scraps.

    Promising review: "Great quality and look. Love this dual trash can! It’s sleek and pretty. The lid seems really solid, and the bags tuck in to give it a clean look. The cans are smaller than my old one, so the recycling needs to be emptied more frequently, but totally worth it for the look. I bought the compost caddy, and it’s a great addition. Would recommend 100%." —Denise

    Price: $199.99 (available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.