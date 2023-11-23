If Your Favorite Time Of Year Is Cozy Season, Here Are 20 Comfy Things From Target

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of soft tech touch gloves so you can still take those awesome pics in front of the holiday lights without your hands having to freeze.
2. A zip-up hoodie that you can curl up in to keep warm and can still air out when the heater makes the house too stuffy. Perfect for loungewear or a quick gym trip.
3. A knit cardigan so versatile, it can easily be worn over a semi-formal outfit or to protect you from the relentless office AC.
4. A pair of adorable fuzzy hedgehog socks that is as cute as it is comfy. Your toes will truly thank you when winter hits.
5. Or! A pair of fuzzy house slippers you will not want to take off because it will literally feel like your feet just stepped into a cloud, every single time.
6. A knit headband to not only keep your ears warm, but to also add the best winter accessory that will go with any outfit.
7. A velvet pajama set that will make you the star of the show when you break out this ensemble at your home-y Friendsgiving or during the post-holiday meal family nap.
8. A beanie that people are going to want to touch because of how soft it looks. And what do ya know, it's actually SOFTER than they originally thought. You're going to want to melt into this warm beanie 'cause it'll feel like you have a pillow attached to your head all day (or night) long.
9. A set of puffy hot pink mittens so useful for all the fun snow days you've got planned with the crew. Plus, who said snow gear can't be fashionable? Pair these mittens with a matching bright 'fit, and you're sure to bring some light during the 4 p.m. pitch-black long winter nights.
10. A pair of cargo pants that will be so comfy when your stomach is stuffed with Thanksgiving goodness, and yet will still make you look like a baddie.
11. A patterned knit sweater perfect for when the temperatures start heading into the lower 20s (those days are coming sooner than we thought). Not to mention the pattern gives it pizazz and takes it from ordinary to adorable.
12. A pajama shorts romper that I NEVER knew I needed until now... You're going to be so grateful you bought this beauty 'cause it will keep your body regulated with the airy shorts, yet warm and comfy with the long sleeves and hoodie.
13. A velvet midi dress to save you from all of the stress of picking the right outfit for a holiday party. You can adjust the middle tie to give yourself some breathing room while still looking fabulous.
14. An essential oblong scarf that will add sophistication to any outfit, plus will keep your neck nice and toasty and away from strong winter winds.
15. A pair of platform boots because with them, you'll complete any winter look with little effort. Wear these with a full black outfit, throw on a beanie, and you're going to walk out looking fierce, without even having to try.
16. A fit blazer that will keep you nice and snug while simultaneously making you look very chic. There's something about blazers that just gives the needed confidence boost.
17. A faux fur-lined jacket designed to be your winter bestie when it's a little chilly outside. It'll make you feel like you're putting on a warm hug, and you'll want to wear it on repeat.
18. An oversized flannel that is just a closet staple. Keep it buttoned up or put a cute shirt inside while the front is left open, there are tons of different fits you can play around with while still staying cozy.
19. A pair of classic flared yoga pants to make your tush and legs feel so good you might even be inspired to GO to a yoga class on a winter day.
20. And for the grand finale, an off-the-shoulder pantsuit that will make you the main character at your local coffee shop grabbing that last croissant. Like a scene out of an NY sitcom...a stylish young professional steps out in a comfy pantsuit while still giving...FASHUN.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.