We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

If Your Favorite Time Of Year Is Cozy Season, Here Are 20 Comfy Things From Target

I never knew I could actually look forward to winter until I saw all of the snuggliest things that could keep me warm.

Cara Marquez
by Cara Marquez

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A pair of soft tech touch gloves so you can still take those awesome pics in front of the holiday lights without your hands having to freeze.

white fleece gloves with finger pads
Target

Promising review: "Great purchase. Keep my hands very warm, and I like that I can still text." —LS

Price: $5 (available in ten colors)

2. A zip-up hoodie that you can curl up in to keep warm and can still air out when the heater makes the house too stuffy. Perfect for loungewear or a quick gym trip.

model wearing tan zip up hoodie
Target

Promising review: "Nice and cozy. Great fit being that it’s oversized." —Kie29

Price: $21 (originally $30; available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

3. A knit cardigan so versatile, it can easily be worn over a semi-formal outfit or to protect you from the relentless office AC.

model wearing olive green knit cardigan
Target

Promising review: "BUY IT. Literally the most comfortable cardigan I’ve ever bought!!!! I had to buy a few of the other colors; it’s my go-to in the cold weather! Perfect for dressing up or down." —Gabrielle A

Price: $21 (originally $30; available in sizes XS–4X and six colors)

4. A pair of adorable fuzzy hedgehog socks that is as cute as it is comfy. Your toes will truly thank you when winter hits.

grey fuzzy socks with hedgehog design
Target

Price: $2.10 (originally $3)

5. Or! A pair of fuzzy house slippers you will not want to take off because it will literally feel like your feet just stepped into a cloud, every single time.

pink and white checkered fuzzy slipper
Target

Promising review: "Super soft and cozy. You can’t beat these for the price. I wear slippers around the house all the time and go through a lot of pairs, so when I saw the price of these, I had to buy them. They are a little snug at first, but they should be because slippers always stretch out a bit as you wear them. Overall, these are super cozy slippers and very affordable." —Staceymarie

Price: $7 (originally $10; available in Medium width, sizes S–XL, and 11 colors)

6. A knit headband to not only keep your ears warm, but to also add the best winter accessory that will go with any outfit.

rusted orange knit headband
Target

Promising review: "Was able to get on sale. Great size and color. Very soft and comfortable, as described. Universal Thread has been consistently a good brand." —Ms T

Price: $8 (available in three colors)

7. A velvet pajama set that will make you the star of the show when you break out this ensemble at your home-y Friendsgiving or during the post-holiday meal family nap.

model wearing matching velvet pink pajama set
Target

Promising review: "Seriously amazing, so cozy and cute. I love to come home and immediately put this on!!!" —chels

Price: $24.49 (originally $34.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors) 

8. A beanie that people are going to want to touch because of how soft it looks. And what do ya know, it's actually SOFTER than they originally thought. You're going to want to melt into this warm beanie 'cause it'll feel like you have a pillow attached to your head all day (or night) long.

model wearing circular top fuzzy beanie
Target

Promising review: "This beanie is curly girl approved! I hate buying beanies because they require me to have to wear my hair down or down and straight. I can wear this with a high ponytail, and my curls don't get flattened! Super soft on the inside! Love its versatility." —Denaya

Price: $15 (available in two colors)

9. A set of puffy hot pink mittens so useful for all the fun snow days you've got planned with the crew. Plus, who said snow gear can't be fashionable? Pair these mittens with a matching bright 'fit, and you're sure to bring some light during the 4 p.m. pitch-black long winter nights.

set of hot pink puffy mittens
Target

Promising review: "Cozy and warm! I was working with a cooler of beverages on a cold day, and I was able to grab cold drinks from an ice cooler for hours with the mittens on. My hands stayed warm and cozy." —samanthasayshi

Price: $15 (available in four colors)

10. A pair of cargo pants that will be so comfy when your stomach is stuffed with Thanksgiving goodness, and yet will still make you look like a baddie.

model wearing black high-waisted cargo pants
Target

Promising review: "These pants are very comfy! Will be ordering the black ones!" —Wild fable

Price: $28 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

11. A patterned knit sweater perfect for when the temperatures start heading into the lower 20s (those days are coming sooner than we thought). Not to mention the pattern gives it pizazz and takes it from ordinary to adorable.

model wearing fuzzy knit turtle neck sweater with winter design
Target

Promising review: "Adorable sweater. The material is so soft, and the colors are vibrant!" —smith99

Price: $24.50 (originally $35; available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

12. A pajama shorts romper that I NEVER knew I needed until now... You're going to be so grateful you bought this beauty 'cause it will keep your body regulated with the airy shorts, yet warm and comfy with the long sleeves and hoodie.

model wearing all white shorts romper
Target

Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in sizes XS–XL)

13. A velvet midi dress to save you from all of the stress of picking the right outfit for a holiday party. You can adjust the middle tie to give yourself some breathing room while still looking fabulous.

model wearing midi velvet ribbed green tie dress
Target

Price: $47.99 (available in sizes S–XL)

14. An essential oblong scarf that will add sophistication to any outfit, plus will keep your neck nice and toasty and away from strong winter winds.

fleece grey scarf
Target

Price: $17 (available in three colors)

15. A pair of platform boots because with them, you'll complete any winter look with little effort. Wear these with a full black outfit, throw on a beanie, and you're going to walk out looking fierce, without even having to try.

tan platform boots
Target

Promising review: "These are some very comfy, sturdy winter boots. I love the white stitching and bamboo color. Not only can you lace them up, they also zip up from one side, which I use frequently. These are really good quality for the price. I got my regular size, but I need to use thick socks for these. I think these are super cute, and they add an inch to my height which I like. :)" —Evie

Price: $42.99 (available in sizes 5–12)

16. A fit blazer that will keep you nice and snug while simultaneously making you look very chic. There's something about blazers that just gives the needed confidence boost.

model wearing brown blazer
Target

Promising review: "Nice and cozy. Fits the way I needed it to. I love it! I’m wearing this coat all fall, baby!" —alllat

Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

17. A faux fur-lined jacket designed to be your winter bestie when it's a little chilly outside. It'll make you feel like you're putting on a warm hug, and you'll want to wear it on repeat.

model wearing white fluffy outerwear jacket with collars
Target

Promising review: "Great coat. This jacket is so soft and warm. It’s a heavier coat than expected, which is awesome!" —Husky Hair

Price: $50 (available in sizes XS–4X)

18. An oversized flannel that is just a closet staple. Keep it buttoned up or put a cute shirt inside while the front is left open, there are tons of different fits you can play around with while still staying cozy.

model wearing oversized tan and white flannel
Target

Promising review: "I loved the quality of this shirt, the style is cute with the extra length in the back. Runs a little big." —Ann

Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

19. A pair of classic flared yoga pants to make your tush and legs feel so good you might even be inspired to GO to a yoga class on a winter day.

grey flared yoga pants
Target

Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors)

20. And for the grand finale, an off-the-shoulder pantsuit that will make you the main character at your local coffee shop grabbing that last croissant. Like a scene out of an NY sitcom...a stylish young professional steps out in a comfy pantsuit while still giving...FASHUN.

model wearing off-the-shoulder baggy jumpsuit
Target

Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.