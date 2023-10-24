BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 20 Stylish Pieces From Aerie That’ll Make You Feel Like Every Day Is A Cozy Day

    Your closet is about to be filled with the cushiest, comfiest, and most stylish fall wardrobe you've dreamed of.

    Cara Marquez
    by Cara Marquez

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of fab leggings that are a cult-fave for a reason. These babies hug you like a soft blanket but flare out at the bottom to give them that little something unexpected. Trust me when I say you won't want to take these off.

    black flared yoga pants
    Aerie

    Promising review: "SO HAWT. BEST PAIR OF LEGGINGS EVER!!! Buy right now! I got the green pair and I LOVE! I'm going to get them in every color. I'm 5’10” and I got a M long and they fit perfectly. Not see through at all. Super soft as well. Forsure a fall must have!" —Claire

    Price: $38.46 (originally $54.95; available in sizes XS–XXL, including short and long fits, and eight colors)

    2. A cropped hoodie designed to be your go-to hoodie when it's no longer hot but it's also not freezing yet. There's nothing like a staple transition piece!

    model wearing a distressed green crop hoodie sweater
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Nice cropped hoodie. This hoodie is so nice and soft. It's a little thinner than other cropped hoodies I've bought from Aerie before. I usually get a XS but I opted for S this time and I'm glad I did. I'm 5'7, 115lb and XS would be too small. The color is not a solid brown color, there is variance which I'm a fan of. If you have big hair, the hood could stand to be more generous." —chezlover

    Price: $38.97 (originally $64.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and four colors)

    3. A green bucket hat because accessories are TRULY what make or break an outfit. Stand out on the streets with this fuzzy hat and get ready for all the compliments that are about to come your way.

    Aerie

    Price: $9.98 (originally $24.95)

    4. A ribbed button-up cardigan you'll never toss aside or leave under your bed. Every morning you'll put it on and say "you are my favorite." (Is anyone getting the Taylor Swift reference here?? No??)

    Aerie

    Promising review: "Cutest sweater ever. The material of the sweater is so soft and comfortable. It goes with so many bottoms and you can dress it up or dress it down. Honestly I think this is the best thing I have bought from aerie." —Vikki

    Price: $29.97 (originally $49.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and five colors)

    5. A ribbed cropped bra top for a comfy top that is still stylish to wear while you run your errands or grab coffee with your bestie on a Saturday morning. Also, it has built-in support, making it a no-bra kinda shirt (aka the best type of shirt there is).

    dark green ribbed tank crop top
    Aerie

    Promising review: "SO comfy. This is one of my favorite recent purchases, it is such a soft material! I love the built in support and how I can wear this as a top by itself or under a sweatshirt! Def recommend." —Gretchen

    Price: $24.46 (originally $34.95; available in sizes XXS-XXL and seven colors)

    6. A knit crop sweater reviewers are raving about as it looks great with any outfit, isn't too heavy, and the zip-up collar makes it easy to keep extra warm.

    Aerie

    Promising review: "Love this! I have been looking for a sweater that can go with everything for a decent price but is also soft and comfy and this one hit the nail in the head. You NEED this!" —Thelma

    Price: $45.46 (originally $64.95; available in sies XXS–XXL and four colors)

    7. A pair of green cargo pants if you're the kind of person who can't STAND jeans and is starting to worry as we have now officially left shorts season behind. Let me introduce you to your new lower-half staple.

    dark green cargo pants with pockets
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Trendy. I love them. I am 34 and they make me feel so young and trendy with white sneeks. Super comfortable and stretchy. They might run a tad long. I have long legs and they just miss the ground." —Marie

    Price: $40 (originally $78; available in sizes XXS–XXL, including short and long fits, and four colors)

    8. An oversized chenille sweater perfect for cozy nights by the fire and dinner parties alike.

    Aerie

    Promising review: "The best. I've been waiting for this to come back in stock… its so cozy and soft and love the oversized look. I bought an XS when I normally am S/M in normal sweaters and it is perfect." —cozysweaterallday

    Price: $45.46 (originally $64.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and five colors)

    9. A pair of athleisure shorts complete with a pocket so you can say goodbye to having to hold your keys and wallet in one hand while on your morning runs.

    athleisure shorts with model putting hand in pocket
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Cozy! So comfortable and soft and very cute so good I will definitely repurchase!" —Lauren

    Price: $54.95 (available in sizes XX–XXL and three colors)

    10. A waffle-fabric turtle neck in various colors that's an awesome office look you can pair with some cool leather pants and tall boots. You'll be looking fresh and profesh baby.

    Aerie

    Price: $27.96 (originally $39.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors)

    11. A wired bralette — okay, yes, this has a wire, BUT do not fret, it's still uber comfy. Plus, the longline silhouette and lace details will make you feel super saucy whenever you wear it.

    model wearing dark brown lace bralette
    Aerie

    Price: $23.98 (originally $59.95; available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–DD, and six colors)

    12. A cozy crewneck you're going to want to get in all the styles. It can be paired with jeans and a turtle neck for a day out shopping or pajama bottoms and fuzzy socks when you have no plans to leave the house today. Either way, it's a versatile piece that will probably stay in your closet for years to come.

    model wearing the grey crewneck that says winter tour on it
    Aerie

    Promising review: "One of my new faves. It’s oversized and has subtle distressed details. Its the perfect amount of warmth, layerable, and super soft. I am 5’6”, 180lb, 38D and got a M (usually I go for a L but this is oversized) and the bottom of the pullover covers the majority of my butt. Super cute with leggings or a skirt/tights. Grabbing a couple more colors cuz its a great staple to have in the wardrobe." —Aleena

    Price: $35.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and six colors)

    13. A show-stopping bodycon jumpsuit that can serve as a quick walk-in-the-park outfit, yoga class look, or even with a pair of tall boots, a statement piece on a night out with the gang.

    model in a dark brown one piece pant suit and sneakers
    Aerie

    Promising review: "Love, love, love!! Fits great, soft material!" —SRice

    Price: $88 (available in sizes XX–XXL, including short and long fits, and four colors)

    14. A pair of cozy socks because especially in the cold winter days that are coming, we deserve a little color to brighten our fits and our moods. Socks are truly the unsung hero of clothes because you can wear the most basic of styles, but add in cool statement socks, and the whole vibe just screams, "I am stylish and I care about the details."

    long yellow socks
    Aerie

    Price: $9.95 (available in two colors)

    15. A sports bra designed for those workouts at the gym you've been busting out *and* prepping your meals for the week in the sauna that is your house because you refuse to turn the heat off. I get it.

    model wearing light blue sports bra
    Aerie

    Promising review: "In LOVE with these. I’ve worn these to the gym, to a baseball game, to the movies and out for brunch. They’re so cute and comfortable. I got the white and blue and may have to get more colors, I love them." —Nikki P

    Price: $17.98 (originally $44.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and eight colors)

    16. A must-have green and white flannel that just somehow looks good on EVERYONE?? It's oversized, soft, long, and made of durable material. 10/10

    model wearing dark green and white checkered flannel
    Aerie

    Promising review: "The best flannel. I love flannels but as a curvy lady have trouble finding one that is not fitted over my bum. Not this one! It is beautifully oversized in the right places and loose through the bottom of the hem covering my butt at 5’9! Got my true size and it fits as expected." —Jnvv

    Price: $59.95 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors)

    17. A pair of leggings with some super fun color options including blue and white gingham. Sometimes you just want a little fun in your outfit and so you shall have it!

    Aerie

    Promising review: "I love these pants! Soft and comfortable!" —Erynn

    Price: $41.96 (originally $59.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL, including short and long fits, and seven colors)

    18. A fluffy leopard print sweater destined to make all your friends and family want to awkwardly pet you when they see you. It's also truly giving Cheetah Girls sleepover night....and I'm here for it.

    model wearing light brown oversized leopard print wool sweater
    Aerie

    Promising review: "This is so soft and perfect for if you want a cozy night in! It’s slightly larger but that’s the look I was going for! Just love it!" —Shann

    Price: $25.98 (originally $64.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors)

    19. An oversized cardigan for those days when you don't want to hide your super cute turtleneck under a massive puffer jacket. This baby allows the sleeves of your shirt to peek out while still keeping you nice and cozy.

    light brown oversized knit cardigan
    Aerie

    Price: $59.95 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    20. And a pair of snow boots because you deserve to look fierce and fab when you go tubing or are trudging through the nasty snowy sludge of the city. These will be here for you through all of it.

    pair of tall brown and black rain/snow boots
    Aerie

    Price: $180 (available in sizes 6–10)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.