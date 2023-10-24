Just 20 Stylish Pieces From Aerie That’ll Make You Feel Like Every Day Is A Cozy Day

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of fab leggings that are a cult-fave for a reason. These babies hug you like a soft blanket but flare out at the bottom to give them that little something unexpected. Trust me when I say you won't want to take these off.
2. A cropped hoodie designed to be your go-to hoodie when it's no longer hot but it's also not freezing yet. There's nothing like a staple transition piece!
3. A green bucket hat because accessories are TRULY what make or break an outfit. Stand out on the streets with this fuzzy hat and get ready for all the compliments that are about to come your way.
4. A ribbed button-up cardigan you'll never toss aside or leave under your bed. Every morning you'll put it on and say "you are my favorite." (Is anyone getting the Taylor Swift reference here?? No??)
5. A ribbed cropped bra top for a comfy top that is still stylish to wear while you run your errands or grab coffee with your bestie on a Saturday morning. Also, it has built-in support, making it a no-bra kinda shirt (aka the best type of shirt there is).
6. A knit crop sweater reviewers are raving about as it looks great with any outfit, isn't too heavy, and the zip-up collar makes it easy to keep extra warm.
7. A pair of green cargo pants if you're the kind of person who can't STAND jeans and is starting to worry as we have now officially left shorts season behind. Let me introduce you to your new lower-half staple.
9. A pair of athleisure shorts complete with a pocket so you can say goodbye to having to hold your keys and wallet in one hand while on your morning runs.
10. A waffle-fabric turtle neck in various colors that's an awesome office look you can pair with some cool leather pants and tall boots. You'll be looking fresh and profesh baby.
11. A wired bralette — okay, yes, this has a wire, BUT do not fret, it's still uber comfy. Plus, the longline silhouette and lace details will make you feel super saucy whenever you wear it.
12. A cozy crewneck you're going to want to get in all the styles. It can be paired with jeans and a turtle neck for a day out shopping or pajama bottoms and fuzzy socks when you have no plans to leave the house today. Either way, it's a versatile piece that will probably stay in your closet for years to come.
13. A show-stopping bodycon jumpsuit that can serve as a quick walk-in-the-park outfit, yoga class look, or even with a pair of tall boots, a statement piece on a night out with the gang.
14. A pair of cozy socks because especially in the cold winter days that are coming, we deserve a little color to brighten our fits and our moods. Socks are truly the unsung hero of clothes because you can wear the most basic of styles, but add in cool statement socks, and the whole vibe just screams, "I am stylish and I care about the details."
15. A sports bra designed for those workouts at the gym you've been busting out *and* prepping your meals for the week in the sauna that is your house because you refuse to turn the heat off. I get it.
16. A must-have green and white flannel that just somehow looks good on EVERYONE?? It's oversized, soft, long, and made of durable material. 10/10
17. A pair of leggings with some super fun color options including blue and white gingham. Sometimes you just want a little fun in your outfit and so you shall have it!
18. A fluffy leopard print sweater destined to make all your friends and family want to awkwardly pet you when they see you. It's also truly giving Cheetah Girls sleepover night....and I'm here for it.
19. An oversized cardigan for those days when you don't want to hide your super cute turtleneck under a massive puffer jacket. This baby allows the sleeves of your shirt to peek out while still keeping you nice and cozy.
20. And a pair of snow boots because you deserve to look fierce and fab when you go tubing or are trudging through the nasty snowy sludge of the city. These will be here for you through all of it.
