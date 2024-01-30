It’s Time To Find Out How Common Your 2024 ‘Ins And Outs’ Opinions Are

Our take: Sun tanning is out.

Somewhere along the line, we were taught that suntanning made us look better. Healthier, glowy — whatever the adjective used, it's time for us to be smarter than that. A suntan is a clear indication that your skin's been exposed to so much UV that it's begun to harm it. In fact, even just 15 minutes of sun can start causing damage to your skin.

There are a number of reasons why the romanticisation of suntanned skin is out — no question. And while it's not the most pressing reason to stop (given the fact that Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world) your suntan is probably making you look older — and no amount of skincare is going to save you from that.