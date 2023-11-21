Skip To Content
    I Would Feel Too Greedy If I Didn't Share These 30 Wayfair Products

    I've never been good at keeping secrets, anyway.

    Kit Stone
    by Kit Stone

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A wavy floor mirror for a minimalistic aesthetic that's still BIG in personality.

    the wavy mirror standing in a reviewer&#x27;s living room
    William / Wayfair

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $239.99; available in two colors)

    2. A retro clock in a statement-making hue to infuse your space with a little vintage decor.

    the clock in orange
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We got the clock in orange and it goes wonderful with our mid-century modern kitchen. We have only had it for a few days but so far it’s keeping perfect time. And the second hand is very quiet." —Judith

    Price: $29.99 (available in nine colors)

    3. A bed canopy to add an elegant draping to your bed, making it even more of a sanctuary.

    the canopy above a reviewer&#x27;s bed
    Brooke / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I put above my bed. It is quite large compared to canopies. If you're questioning, go get it!" —Leslie

    Price: $58.99 (originally $136.99)

    4. A three-drawer dresser featuring a lovely woven rattan and plenty of storage so you can access your essentials with a simple reach from the bed or couch.

    the dresser
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love these. My son bought these and did not put the legs on. He wanted low dressers for his room. They look great." —Beth

    Price: $122.99 (orignally $159.99; available in three colors)

    5. A bridge shelf perfect for people who no longer live in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the city. It's not only a super-cool piece of decor, but it can also provide a bit of nostalgia.

    the bridge shelf with books inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Added this shelf to my guest bathroom. It’s a perfect accent for a travel motif." —Heather

    Price: $59.99 (originally $99.99)

    6. A pair of modern acrylic vases in case you're looking for a simple yet exquisite design to display your flower arrangements, or even a single flower.

    the vases
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It's both modern and appealing in its shape of joined arms. It brings a smile to our faces." —Anna

    Price: $64.99 (originally $71.99)

    7. A shag rug ideal for adding texture and personality to a room. This '70s decor staple has made a solid comeback. It's super soft to the touch, which makes it perfect to rub your toes in.

    the white shag rug in a reviewer&#x27;s living room
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it! It’s in my living room. I have a rug pad under it, and it’s very soft and comfortable under your feet. The kitten loves it, too." —Amy

    Price: $48.99+ (originally $51.99+; available in 16 sizes and nine colors)

    8. An ottoman bench you can use in your bedroom, living room, or walkway as a seat, a footrest, or a coffee table. What's cool about this one is that it opens to double as a storage.

    the cream storage ottoman opened to show the depth of the storage
    Wayfair

    Price: $133.99 (originally $146.99)

    9. A high-tech square mirror complete with a touch switch dimmable light and anti-fog function that you can hang vertically or horizontally.

    two of the LED mirrors in a reviewer&#x27;s bathroom
    Nancy / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful love the front light as well as the back light easy to install.” —Anonymous

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $186.99+; available in 15 sizes)

    10. Or, a full-length mirror that'll create an illusion of a larger space, which makes it a great choice for small spaces. This mirror can lean against a wall, be hung, or stand free.

    the standing mirror leaning against a wall
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "High quality, no distortion, and very stable stand. Matched perfectly with the arched mirrors I ordered from the same brand through Wayfair." —Samantha

    Price: $119.99 (originally $145.99+; available in three sizes and two finishes)

    11. A Dalmatian-dot removable wallpaper ideal for renters looking to spice up an otherwise drab studio apartment and still walk away with their security deposit.

    The wallpaper
    Wayfair

    Price: $87.99+ (available in two sizes)

    12. Or, a Dalmatian pillow to upcycle some of your older pillows and really fill the place with a more Cruella aesthetic.

    the black spotted pillow on a couch
    Wayfair

    Price: $28.99+ (available in three sizes)

    13. A floral wall mural perfect for feeling like you woke up in a bed-and-breakfast without having to spend any money.

    the wallpaper behind a couch in the living room
    Wayfair

    Price: $135.99 (originally $239.99)

    14. A quilted chenille floor pillow ideal for small spaces to use as backup extra seating when visitors pop in.

    three of the pillows in a reviewer&#x27;s room
    Rebecca / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very comfy! I got these for the game room and we absolutely love them for both the kids and the adults." —Rebecca

    Price: $39.99 (originally $44.99; available in five colors)

    15. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf to display your books, plants, photos, and other knickknacks that might've looked like clutter on a dresser, but on this, c'est magnifique!

    The bookshelf in black
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love these bookshelves!!! They are sturdy, beautiful color, perfect height, and easy to put up! Worth the money for sure!" —Shayla

    Price: $54.99+ (originally $64.99+; available in three colors)

    16. A handwoven runner in case you're happy with all of your living room furniture but are looking for a piece to enhance what's already there without being too distracting.

    the handwoven runner
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Okay rug! This rug is absolutely gorgeous! The coloring is perfect for the farmhouse look I’m going for. It’s soft for a flat weave and doesn’t seem to have any shedding." —Belle

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $99.99+; availble in 17 sizes)

    17. An over-the-toilet organizer that'll hold all of your bathroom essentials and leave room for candles, plants, and extra rolls of toilet paper.

    reviewer image of the white toilet storage in their bathroom
    Marcie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Fits the space beautifully and gives me some much needed storage/decoration space in the small NYC bathroom." —Jacinth

    Price: $67.99 (originally $89.99; available in three colors)

    18. A set of under-cabinet lights for accentuating your newly added backsplash or for bringing new light to your original backsplash. You can also use them under wall shelves to illuminate your books, plants, and other treasures.

    the under cabinet lights under a cabinet over a sink
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Such an easy install. My marble back slash installer suggested them to me because I was going to have to get an electrician to run a line through the cabinets. They also come with batteries. I am an my first month and use my timer and have not replaced batteries yet." —Catheryn

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99)

    19. A simple yet elegant arched floor lamp in case you're looking for a way to redecorate your room while working with limited space.

    the arched lamp in a reviewer&#x27;s living room
    Dezmond / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Pretty amazing in my opinion, I hope you agree! The 60 watt provides the perfect setting for a relaxing romantic dinner or a studious late night. The ability to swivel the head of the lamp provides optimal control of where you want to redirect your light source without moving the entire lamp." —Dezmond

    Price: $113.99 (originally $139.99)

    20. Or, a set of column floor lamps to add a subtle and modern flair to your living space. You can place them on each side of your seating or on the sides of your entertainment center to illuminate your next movie night.

    the column lamp
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These LED column floor lamps look exactly as they do in the photos. The light illumination is perfect and they add a really nice ambiance to the room. We have gotten so many compliments from family and friends. Only note would be to find a creative way to hide the cords. They look great, love this purchase!" —Brittany

    Price: $82.99+ (originally $125.99+; available in three colors)

    21. A Japanese shoji-style room divider — it's a truly underestimated piece of decor that can not only hide unsightly items from guests but can also keep eyesores out of sight for you, too. If you have a studio, it's a great way to separate your workstation from your living room area.

    the room divider in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    Vivian / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I have my home office behind my couch, now it is hidden behind this beautiful room divider. I easily move the divider when I’m working so I can look out the window and when the workday is over — office disappears. I love it!" —Teresa

    Price: $116.99

    22. A hallway organizer with a mirror so you can get one last look at your OOTD before stepping out of the house. This organizer is the perfect catchall with room for hats, coats, shoes, and other decor to jazz up your entryway. (It'll also look super cute in your bedroom, too.)

    the hallway entry organizer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great value for the price — held up fantastic over two moves so far - large enough to be functional but small enough to be versatile." —Julia

    Price: $64.99 (originally $94.98)

    23. Or, a cozy corner organizer just begging to nestle into that one bare corner in your apartment.

    the corner shelf in a home with trinkets on it
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I wanted a shelving unit for my indoor plants. Works great! Now I just need more plants." —Anonymous

    Price: $124.99 (originally $144.99)

    24. A gorgeous modern tray you can use to house all of your favorite little knickknacks. Or, leave it empty and let that beautiful design be the star of the show.

    a black tray on a table
    Teresa / Wayfair

    Promising review: "We have an oversized circular ottoman, and it looks awesome on it. We use it mainly to hold a few small decor pieces as well as drinks." —Amy

    Price: $69.99+ (available in two sizes)

    25. A leaning ladder desk so you can still maintain an organized workspace for ultimate productivity while taking up very little space. This chic, minimal desk comes with shelves where you can keep your headphones, store books, display photos, and more. 

    reviewer image of the ladder desk with trinkets on it
    Teresa / Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "This desk was surprisingly easy to put together and it looks very chic. It’s perfect for people who have a limited amount of space for an office area." —Eboni

    "Just got my desk in and it looks great! I have a small living area and am still able to have my couches and coffee table without feeling cramped." —Alex

    Price: $203 (originally $245.98)

    26. A super cute modern double dresser that has an undeniably unique design and tons of storage. With six drawers and two cubby holes, this piece will be both utilitarian and decorative.

    a double dresser with six drawers and cubbies for extra stuff
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My husband and I love the dresser! It adds such a "homey" feeling to our room. We do wish it was a bit taller, but we enjoy it!" —Anonymous

    Price: $199.99 (originally $239.99)

    27. An iron dining table for a modest surface to add to your kitchen. Even with its compact size, it still has room to host up to three visitors — welcome to your dinner party era.

    the dining table with black iron legs and a dark wood surface
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love love love this table! I was a little worried the darker color would not go with my kitchen design, but it turned out to be very nice! Solid and sturdy. Highly recommend!" —Tieasha

    Price: $226.99 (originally $269.99)

    28. An ultra-soft loveseat because who doesn't love a gorgeous piece of furniture that's also wildly cozy *and* easy to clean? 

    the black couch
    Jessica / Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Got this for my office at work and it’s perfect! I get compliments all the time and the dogs love it too." —Anonymous

    Price: $267.99+ (originally $399.99; available in 15 colors)

    29. A glamorous wine bottle and glass rack to both organize your libations and display them. This storage rack, once filled out, makes for a ravishing piece of decor that everyone will be ogling at your next cocktail party.

    the wine rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wonderful color, size, and so easy to put together only took 45 minutes with help from one other person. I'm looking forward to adding my decor and drink assortments to it and some string lights for a little pizzazz! I'm looking forward to entertaining company as soon as possible! Happy with this purchase." —Kelli

    Price: $138.99 (originally $169)

    30. plush velvet curtain that'll not only add a little instant fancy, but will help to regulate temperatures too, thanks to their thermal insulation. Quick tip: Hanging them high and wide will make your windows look larger.

    the curtains in a deep green
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous color and nice weight to the material. This is a nice natural forest green and more neutral/warm than jewel tones. Exactly what I was looking for!" —Allyson

    Price: $35.99+ per panel (originally $121.99+; available in eight sizes and 34 colors)

    Some reviews have been edited for length/clarity. 